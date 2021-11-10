Bryan Danielson Reveals How Long His AEW Contract Runs For

During his interview on the MMA Hour, newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson told Ariel Helwani that he has signed a three-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Danielson said he had a lot of fun in WWE and this made it hard for him to leave given his family work there and he has a lot of friends still there. Bryan also revealed that at one stage he considered stepping away from the ring full-time and staying at home with his wife and kids, before deciding to sign with AEW.

In regards to why he never attempted an MMA career, he said he is not a very good athlete but has considered it, but his wife (Brie Bella) told him that is not a good idea, especially with his neck issues.

Check out the full interview here.