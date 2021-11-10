WWE Planning A Big Heel Turn Very Soon

Andrew Zarian of ‎Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that there will be a big heel turn in the Dominik Mysterio-Rey Mysterio storyline soon.

The idea is to have Dominik turn on his father, something creative has been considering since Dominik joined the company. There was one point that WWE had plans for Dominik to wear a mask and be referred to as Rey Mysterio although it is unknown if the company will still do this.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that this past Monday at RAW there was an idea pitched to have Dominik interfere to cause his father to lose at Survivor Series thus starting his heel turn.