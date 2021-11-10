Ethan Page Created Karate Man Out Of Necessity Due To Pandemic

Ethan Page recently spoke with DAE on Demand, where he spoke about not making a lot of money during the pandemic and how cinematic matches became a staple of that era.

"If you’re going to go look for one of those matches, make sure it’s mine that I shot and edited on my YouTube page. Check that one out of the two. It was honestly out of necessity. I wasn’t really making that much money during my time during the pandemic, things were rough."

"So, I decided to create an alter ego to create a feud with myself so I could have dueling merch and someone would buy a Karate Man shirt or an Ethan Page shirt and pick their favorite. It was more out of survival and that’s when the best ideas come when you need them."