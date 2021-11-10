UpUpDownDown Reportedly On Hiatus Until WWE Pays Xavier Woods More Money

Xavier Woods and WWE are reportedly having some behind-the-scenes issues over Woods' UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube.

The channel has not been updating as much lately, which is reportedly due to solidary among the channel's contributors with Xavier Woods, as they feel Woods is getting a bad deal from WWE.

Woods founded UUDD back in March of 2015, with Woods stating that WWE has owned the channel since the beginning. Those who appear on the channel are paid for their time. Sources working with WWE Digital reportedly agreed that Woods should have been paid more for growing the channel and encouraging more new faces to be involved.

In addition to this, it seems Woods “has not seen an extra dime” from the channel he built up for WWE, which currently has 2.27 million subscribers.

The report also states that Woods is not seeing additional money for his upcoming G4TV hosting duties, either.