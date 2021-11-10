WWE Retiring 'TakeOver' Name For Their NXT Pay-Per-View Events

It looks as if the WWE NXT 2.0 will not be using the "TakeOver" name for their pay-per-view events going forward.

On Tuesday, WWE referenced “NXT TakeOver: WarGames” as the name of their December 5, 2021 event, however it has since been deleted and a new graphic has been posted that doesn't make mention of the "TakeOver" title.

WWE has used the “TakeOver” name since May 2014, and many believed that with the rebrand it would be dropped, this now appears to be confirmed.