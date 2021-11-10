Booker T Never Wanted To Join WWE Back In 2001

Booker T was one of the biggest names to transition from WCW to WWE after Vince McMahon purchased the company back in 2001. He made his WWE debut in 2001.

He would go to become one of the WWE's biggest names having been with WCW since 1993, although he reveals never wanted to join the promotion in the first place.

During an interview with Notsam Wrestling Podcast, the former multiple time WCW Champion Booker discussed his transition and how he at the time wanted to end his career in WCW:

"No, I never wanted to go to WWE, I would rather have stayed in WCW forever and finished my career out there, but then again, when you get put in a situation, you’ve got to deal with it.

I went from being a kid on the street that got locked up in prison, the first time being in jail. I’m going to tell you right now, if you don’t know how to deal with any situation you’re put in,” said Booker T, “you’re going to find life really, really hard."