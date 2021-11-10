Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Sentenced To Prison

Former NFL Superstar and TNA star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones has been sentenced to prison following a bar fight earlier this year.

TMZ reports reveal that Jones pleaded no contest to two charges that involved a bar fight back in February in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jones reportedly knocked out a bouncer as he was being escorted out of a bar, which resulted in a brutal brawl. Jones claims he was acting in self-defense to which the judge did not agree with and thus he will be serving 180 days in jail, with 150 of those days suspended. He will be required to report to prison by November 29, 2021.

Jones worked for TNA back in 2007 and teamed up with Ron Killings (R-Truth) and won the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

