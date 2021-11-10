Long Production Meeting Held Prior To Monday's WWE RAW

PWInsider is reporting that there was what is being described as a "LONG" production meeting on Monday prior to RAW.

Vince McMahon was a part of the meeting but left before the live broadcast of the show for unknown reasons.

Monday's RAW featured longer matches and clearly had segments nixed, and thus these matches were making up for that fact.

Additionally, Executive Director of SmackDown and RAW, Bruce Prichard was absent backstage. He normally fills in for McMahon when he is not around, along with Triple H.

Head of talent relations John Laurinaitis ran the show.