Taryn Terrell Joins Lawsuit Against Massage Therapist Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 10, 2021

Taryn Terrell has now joined onto a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at a hotel in South Florida, which was originally filed by three other women. The lawsuit accuses massage therapist Oscar Ojeda of sexually abusing them.

Terrell told NBC Miami that she went to receive a massage from Ojeda back in August of 2020 while staying in a hotel room, but he touched her inappropriately.

“I froze in fear. I wish I was one of those people who said I stood up and I said ‘this is not OK’ but I was terrified. In the moment that everything happened I was so mad at myself that I couldn’t even say to him to stop doing what he was doing.”

“I think the fact that this continued to happen is just gut-wrenching. I may be a wrestler, I may be a stunt woman, I may be all of those things. But at the end of the day, I am a human and I deserve the same respect and decency that every other human deserves, and when someone invades your intimate private space, it’s not OK.”

“I used my voice afterwards because I didn’t want it to happen to anybody else. And it did and it happened and I feel so sick to my stomach. They didn’t make me feel like going to the police was a thing.”

Source: 411mania.com
