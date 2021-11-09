WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Results (November 9th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 09, 2021

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark time and with Full Gear now just 4 days away, AEW have stacked this episode of Dark with a whopping 15 matches. I much prefer the shorter cards but I'll make an exception for PPV weeks, especially with a hot crowd. With Excalibur and Taz on commentary, let's get to the wrestling!

Gunn Club (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall (6:54)

We start off with a big match for AEW Dark standards these days as Gunn Club take on The Dark Order with all of these men signed talents. Colten Gunn starts off with Evil Uno and has the upper hand till Uno gets a referee assisted Neckbreaker to flip the momentum. Both men tag out and we get Alex Reynolds vs Austin Gunn who have a nice little back and forth which Alex wins but Billy tags himself in and calls out Colt Cabana who comes into the match. Colt manages to get the upper hand and then the match breaks down with all 6 men in the ring and The Dark Order take control from the chaos. Billy gets the jump on Alex Reynolds when he ends up back in the ring but Alex escapes and then Uno and Colt take out Billy when Uno tags in and from the resulting carnage, Uno hits Something Evil but Austin Gunn kicks out. The match goes a bit longer until Austin Gunn rolls up Evil Uno and grabs the rope when the ref isn't looking as they maintain their unbeaten record.

Riho defeated Heidi Howitzer via Pinfall (2:16)

Riho faced Tootie Lynn last night on AEW Dark Elevation and now she faces Heidi Howitzer who has an equally fantastic name. Howitzer looks a bit like a female Warhorse crossed with a Viking as she gets beat down early on and kicks out of Riho's Tiger Feint Kick before she takes control of the match. Riho manages to flip the momentum back in her favour though and gets the pin after her Double Foot Stomp from the top.

Too Fast Too Fuego (Fuego Del Sol & Fuego Two) defeated The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) via Pinfall (7:56)

Fuego Two is better than Cody Rhodes and I will hear no arguments to the contrary. He immediately comes into the match at the request of the crowd and gets the better of Aaron Solo before tagging out to Del Sol who maintains the attack. Fuego two is calling for the titles and I agree, strap them up! Solo manages to tag out to Comoroto who trucks Del Sol back to his corner and in comes Fuego Two who is a much more even match for Nick until Solo knees him from behind to change the momentum. Fuego two doesn't stay down for long though and manages to get back on top before he tags Del Sol back in to allow him to run wild. Fuego Del Sol manages to hit the Cross Rhodes and almost gets the pin but Comoroto pushes two into the pin to break it but eventually Fuego Del Sol manages to hit his patented Tornado DDT to get the pin on Solo. I adored this.

The Inner Circle (Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager) defeated Koko Lane & Luke Langley via Pinfall (2:45)

Sammy and Jake have no issues in this match at all as they make an excellent team ahead of the Inner Circle's battle with American Top Team on Saturday. Sammy ends it with the Senton Atomico.

Men of the Year attack as soon as the bell rings but Santana & Ortiz make the save.

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Darian Bengston Davey Vega & Camaro Jackson via Pinfall (3:10)

Wheeler Yuta starts this match off hot but he gets caught with an eye rake by Davey Vega and suddenly he, Bengston & Camaro Jackson are taking it in turn to beat him down. He fires up though, takes out all three and then tags out to Chuck Taylor but Yuta continues his offence as he takes flight to the outside. Taylor eventually hits a huge Piledriver and suddenly, Orange Cassidy, who has shown no interest in being in this match so far, jumps on the apron and asks for the pin. Chuck obliges and Cassidy tries to set up for the Orange Punch but Bengston is completely out so he just pins him. Brilliant.

Dante Martin w/ Lio Rush defeated Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall (5:37)

AEW are treating us on Dark as they give us a match up that could quite easily be found on Dynamite or Rampage. Both men are pretty evenly matched as this one gets going but soon Dante's speed is the defining factor and he has Frankie in trouble. This isn't Frankie's first match though and we soon see his experience advantage showing when he holds onto an arm drag to take the control back and Kaz tries to keep this match on the mat. Whenever Dante gets out though, he has Frankie in all kinds of trouble as he's quicker than a hiccup. We follow this pattern of experience vs speed and mat wrestling vs high flying for a while until Frankie hits a Cutter and gets a great two count. Frankie follows up with a Clothesline but when he locks on the Cross Face Chicken Wing, Lio Rush grabs his ankle to break the hold and it allows Dante to hit the Double Jump Moonsault to get the pinfall victory.

Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami & Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura, Jamie Hayter & Rebel w/ Lulu Pencil & Mei Suruga via Pinfall (5:02)

Speaking of matches you could see on Dynamite or Rampage, we get this match-up next. Thunder Rosa seems to be facing off with Jamie Hayter but Hayter tags out to Rebel immediately. Thunder Rosa obviously gets the better of this match up until Rebel grabs her hair. Both ladies then tag out and we get Ryo vs Emi and Emi gets the better of that until she tags out to Jamie. The name of the game then becomes quick tags but Rebel spends too long in the ring and ends up allowing Mizunami to tag out to Kris Statlander who runs wild and takes out all three of her opponents, piling them on top of another. She tags out to Thunder Rosa but then the match breaks down. Everyone hits big moves on one another until Rosa hits the Fire Thunder Driver on Rebel to get the pin. After the match, the heels attack but Ruby Soho makes the save with a pipe of all things.

Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty w/ Mike Sydal defeated 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) via Pinfall (5:32)

2point0 get the upper hand on Sydal early but it doesn't last as Sydal begins to fly. He tags out to Lee Moriarty but Jeff Parker tags himself in and gets Lee down to the mat but Sydal comes in to help him. As soon as he goes out again though, the inexperienced Moriarty is back in trouble. 2point0 keep the pressure on him with plenty of quick tags and keeping Moriarty in his corner. He eventually does make the tag to Sydal and he almost wins it with the Meteora but the pin is broken up. Eventually though, Sydal is alone in the ring with Parker and hits the Lightning Spiral to get the Pin. Lio and Dante come out and stare them down from the ramp as they prepare to battle tomorrow on Dynamite.

Nyla Rose defeated Tootie Lynn via Pinfall (1:58)

Nyla comes out without Vickie but I don't think there's anything wrong with their partnership. Tootie Lynn gets nothing here as Nyla destroys her and gets the pin with her Knee from the top with her opponent across the top rope.

Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose the Assistant defeated Warhorse via Pinfall (1:47)

I'm so happy to see Warhorse again in AEW. Andrade attacks Warhorse from behind to take control of this match and he hit his El Idolo Hammerlock DDT to get the pin after not very long at all.

Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) w/ Hook defeated The Dark Order (Alan '5' Angels & 10) via Pinfall (7:10)

10 starts this match off hot and has Starks in trouble. He tags out to 5 and Angels looks in control too until he gets backed into the Team Taz Corner and Starks tags out to Hobbs. Hobbs and Angels battle back and forth until the size and strength of Hobbs wins over and Team Taz begin to dominate. They exchange tags and Angels can't seem to get anything going on Hobbs or Starks. He eventually gets away long enough to tag in 10 who runs wild on both opponents and almost locks in the Full Nelson on Hobbs but Starks saves him. Hobbs then hits a Spinebuster on 10 but Angels saves him. Ricky takes out Angels with a Spear and eventually, Hobbs hits a World's Strongest Slam on Angels to allow Starks to get the pin.

Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay defeated Miranda Gordy via Pinfall (0:36)

Terry Gordy's daughter makes her AEW debut her but it doesn't last long as Conti hits the DD-Tay after a number of pump kicks to get the win.

Wardlow w/ Shawn Spears defeated Ryan Mantell via Referee Stoppage (0:55)

This one doesn't go long either as Wardlow hits the Casualty of War and the ref stops it.

Darby Allin defeated QT Marshall via Pinfall (4:58)

QT Marshall calls out Sting before the match and tells the crowd Darby won't make it to Full Gear. As the match gets underway, Darby's speed has QT chasing shadows until Marshall manages to lay in a Lariat to take Darby down but it doesn't last long as Darby fires up every time QT looks like he has an advantage. Darby gets a two from a Code Red and then finishes it with the Coffin Drop.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) & Christian Cage defeated The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & The Blade) via Submission (8:52)

Jungle Boy has a Jungle Beard and is becoming a Jungle Man before our very eyes. This is a warm up for his team ahead of their huge match against the Superkliq at Full Gear. As the match begins, JB and Isiah have a great back and forth to start us of and Jungle Boy gets the better of it. Both men tag out as Christian & Matt Hardy resume their decades long rivalry and Christian has the better of it, so much so Hardy retreats and The Blade has to get the momentum back for his team. He eventually tags out to Isiah who keeps Cage away from Luchasaurus who is waiting ominously on the Apron. Kassidy tags out to Hardy who continues the offence on a now wounded Christian but when he gives the ball back to Kassidy, he drops it and Luchasaurus gets the hot tag as he has all three men in trouble simultaneously. Eventually the numbers catch up to him though but the dinosaur reverses a Twist of Fate and then almost pins The Blade but he tags out to Jungle Boy and then everyone takes each other out until it's just Blade and JB and Jungle Boy locks on the Snare Trap to get the submission victory.

That was a lot of matches. Back to normal next week, I hope. I'll be back for Dynamite tomorrow but until then, you can catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.

 

 


