Malakai Black's AEW Character Is About To Have Some Changes

Malakai Black was recently interviewed by the Fulton County Post, where he revealed that there are aspects to his AEW character that he hasn't even shown to the public yet.

“There’s a lot of things that I put into Malakai that I haven’t even shown. The interesting thing is that in the next two weeks you’re going to see a very interesting change within the aesthetics and the behavior of said character.”

Black was also asked why he chose AEW after getting released from WWE.

“When my release happened, I wasn’t done. I was on the verge of having a massive creative wave that I was about to express within the realms of WWE. Yeah, I sat home for eight/nine months and I had eight/nine months to think of stuff. So when I got released and we didn’t pull the trigger on what we initially set out to pull the trigger on, I was left with those ideas and a lot of those things that I wanted to show the world and wanted to still do within the realms of my craft. There was only one company that I felt that I could truly do that in a way that I would not be tarnishing the essence of who I am as a performer, who I am as a wrestler.”

Black just finished up a trilogy of matches with Cody Rhodes, and is already looking toward the future.