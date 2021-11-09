WWE Files New Trademark For Bobby Steveson's Ring Name

The name is DAMON KEMP and I' am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon

He will appear on WWE television as Damon Kemp when he makes his debut.

Bobby Steveson, the brother of Gable Steveson, has received his new WWE ring name after signing with WWE earlier this year.

WWE RAW Viewership For November 8

The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. The 18-49 demographic scored a 0.40 rating, aga[...] Nov 09 - The viewership for Monday's November 8 episode of WWE RAW drew 1,549,000 viewers. This is down from the 1,689,000 viewers the show did last week. The 18-49 demographic scored a 0.40 rating, aga[...]

WWE NXT Star Zoey Stark Confirms Injury

WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring action for the rest of the year. During last week[...] Nov 09 - WWE NXT star Zoey Stark has confirmed on social media that she is injured and has suffered an ACL/Meniscus tear. The injury will keep her out of ring action for the rest of the year. During last week[...]

Malakai Black's AEW Character Is About To Have Some Changes

Malakai Black was recently interviewed by the Fulton County Post, where he revealed that there are aspects to his AEW character that he hasn't even shown to the public yet. “There’s a l[...] Nov 09 - Malakai Black was recently interviewed by the Fulton County Post, where he revealed that there are aspects to his AEW character that he hasn't even shown to the public yet. “There’s a l[...]

Chris Jericho Explains Why AEW Viewership Demos Are Important Against WWE

During a recent interview with Sports Media, Chris Jericho, also known as "The Demo God" spoke about AEW's key demographics for Dynamite and Rampage and why they are important metrics for the company [...] Nov 09 - During a recent interview with Sports Media, Chris Jericho, also known as "The Demo God" spoke about AEW's key demographics for Dynamite and Rampage and why they are important metrics for the company [...]

Eddie Kingston Discusses His Battle With Mental Health

AEW star Eddie Kingston has opened up about his personal battle with alcohol and drugs during a recent Players Tribune piece. Here is what he said about that turbulent time in his life: [...] Nov 09 - AEW star Eddie Kingston has opened up about his personal battle with alcohol and drugs during a recent Players Tribune piece. Here is what he said about that turbulent time in his life: [...]

Bray Wyatt Is Already Working On His First Post-WWE Project

Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker revealed in an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is working on a new horror film that will [...] Nov 09 - Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker revealed in an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is working on a new horror film that will [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Says Rick Steiner Was Supposed Be At NXT Halloween Havoc

NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa revealed to TalkSport that pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was supposed to be at the recently held NXT Halloween Havoc, where Ciampa retained his title over Steiner&rsquo[...] Nov 09 - NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa revealed to TalkSport that pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner was supposed to be at the recently held NXT Halloween Havoc, where Ciampa retained his title over Steiner&rsquo[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has added Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE posted the following preview on their website: “Kay Lee Ray returns to rage against Sarray[...] Nov 09 - WWE has added Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE posted the following preview on their website: “Kay Lee Ray returns to rage against Sarray[...]

Matches For Tonight's AEW Dark On YouTube

The latest episode of AEW’s Dark, is set to air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final announced card: - Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall - Ryan Mant[...] Nov 09 - The latest episode of AEW’s Dark, is set to air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final announced card: - Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall - Ryan Mant[...]

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes WWE NXT On USA Network

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on USA Network. - Kushida & Ikemen Jiro vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Cr[...] Nov 09 - Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on USA Network. - Kushida & Ikemen Jiro vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Cr[...]

Jim Cornette Recalls Vince McMahon Almost Firing Rikishi

Rikishi’s time with WWE could have ended during the early 2000s with Vince McMahon reportedly considering letting him go from the company. Jim Cornette revealed this on his Drive-Thru podcast an[...] Nov 09 - Rikishi’s time with WWE could have ended during the early 2000s with Vince McMahon reportedly considering letting him go from the company. Jim Cornette revealed this on his Drive-Thru podcast an[...]

What WWE Originally Had Planned For Kevin Owens In 2019

During an interview with TalkSport.com, Kevin Owens talked about his appearance at the 2019 WWE NXT Takeover: War Games PPV event and how there were originally plans for him to return to NXT. Here is[...] Nov 09 - During an interview with TalkSport.com, Kevin Owens talked about his appearance at the 2019 WWE NXT Takeover: War Games PPV event and how there were originally plans for him to return to NXT. Here is[...]

WATCH: Trailer For Season Two of WWE Ruthless Aggression Docuseries

WWE has released a trailer for the second season of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries, which will premiere on Sunday, November 21st on Peacock in the United States, and WWE Network elsewhere. The se[...] Nov 09 - WWE has released a trailer for the second season of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries, which will premiere on Sunday, November 21st on Peacock in the United States, and WWE Network elsewhere. The se[...]

Jon Moxley Is Receiving Praise For Speaking Out About Kevin Dunn In New Book

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Jon Moxley and his new book, during which he said a number of sources have told him that they are happy Moxley spoke out against, Kevin Dunn. D[...] Nov 09 - During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Jon Moxley and his new book, during which he said a number of sources have told him that they are happy Moxley spoke out against, Kevin Dunn. D[...]

Bobby Lashley Replaces Dominik Mysterio on Team Raw for Survivor Series

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce forced Dominik Mysterio to defend his spot on Team Raw against former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated Dominik with[...] Nov 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce forced Dominik Mysterio to defend his spot on Team Raw against former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated Dominik with[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 8th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW began Full Gear week with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube and we have 6 matches in store for us and a hot crowd. Excalibur is on commentary this week, taking T[...] Nov 08 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW began Full Gear week with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube and we have 6 matches in store for us and a hot crowd. Excalibur is on commentary this week, taking T[...]

MJF’s Mom Says He Should Be the Face Of Birth Control Advertisments

MJF’s mom has slammed her son and suggested he should be the face of birth control advertisements. Nina Friedman was a guest on Busted Open Radio on Monday and responded to the promo her son cu[...] Nov 08 - MJF’s mom has slammed her son and suggested he should be the face of birth control advertisements. Nina Friedman was a guest on Busted Open Radio on Monday and responded to the promo her son cu[...]

AEW Hosting Charity Bowling Event This Week

AEW is hosting a bowling event in Minneapolis on Thursday with AEW stars there to benefit local charities. The announcement reads: Come Join Us for the first ever AEW Charity Bowling BonanzaJoin AEW[...] Nov 08 - AEW is hosting a bowling event in Minneapolis on Thursday with AEW stars there to benefit local charities. The announcement reads: Come Join Us for the first ever AEW Charity Bowling BonanzaJoin AEW[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership For November 5, 2021

AEW Rampage this past Friday drew an average of 599,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was down on last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 623,000 viewers. The hour broad[...] Nov 08 - AEW Rampage this past Friday drew an average of 599,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was down on last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 623,000 viewers. The hour broad[...]

The Rock Thinks Another Match In WWE Is Possible

During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Rock was asked if he could see himself having another title run in WWE, he responded: "I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’[...] Nov 08 - During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Rock was asked if he could see himself having another title run in WWE, he responded: "I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’[...]

XFL Announces New Executive Leadership Team

The XFL has announced a new executive leadership team for the company, which was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Redbird Capital Partners last year XFL ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TE[...] Nov 08 - The XFL has announced a new executive leadership team for the company, which was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Redbird Capital Partners last year XFL ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TE[...]

Keith Lee Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Keith Lee was released by WWE last Thursday. He has since issued a statement posted on his Instagram concerning his release: "Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy bi[...] Nov 08 - Keith Lee was released by WWE last Thursday. He has since issued a statement posted on his Instagram concerning his release: "Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy bi[...]

Ricochet Criticizes WWE's Decision To Announce Survivor Series Teams On Twitter

WWE recently announced the teams for Survivor Series on Twitter, revealing each member individually. Well, one WWE star wasn't happy with the way this was done. That star is Ricochet, who took to Tw[...] Nov 08 - WWE recently announced the teams for Survivor Series on Twitter, revealing each member individually. Well, one WWE star wasn't happy with the way this was done. That star is Ricochet, who took to Tw[...]