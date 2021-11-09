New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2021
“Kay Lee Ray returns to rage against Sarray tonight
It’s time to rage.
After teasing her return for the past number of weeks, Kay Lee Ray is set to grace the NXT 2.0 stage for the first time tonight when she goes one-on-one with the hard-hitting Sarray.
Will the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion of all-time start a new wave of momentum, or will Sarray crush the rage before it can even get going?
Find out on NXT 2.0 live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”
This match joins the already announced:
Kushida & Ikemen Jiro vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)
Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
