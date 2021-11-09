WATCH: Trailer For Season Two of WWE Ruthless Aggression Docuseries

Episodes will focus on The Rock’s crossover from wrestling to acting, the return of Shawn Michaels, the creation of Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank, as well a look at Trish Stratus and Lita.

The series will feature five episodes narrated by SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

WWE has released a trailer for the second season of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries, which will premiere on Sunday, November 21st on Peacock in the United States, and WWE Network elsewhere.

