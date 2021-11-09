Jon Moxley Is Receiving Praise For Speaking Out About Kevin Dunn In New Book

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Jon Moxley and his new book, during which he said a number of sources have told him that they are happy Moxley spoke out against, Kevin Dunn.

Dunn is considered one of the most influential WWE employees and is considered to be Vince McMahon's right-hand man,

Many wrestlers have spoken out against Dunn in the past.

Here is what Alvarez said on WOL:

"I’ve heard from so many people since that book came out because there was an excerpt from the Kevin Dunn part that was posted on the internet. And a lot of people read that and a lot of people read the book. I heard from a lot of people that were so happy because you know, there’s a lot of people in wrestling that have bad reputations but they still have people you’ll hear from who will defend them. A great example would be like a Vince Russo. Vince Russo drove WCW into bankruptcy practically on his own although he was out of there before they finally went under but he did as much damage as anyone could possibly do to a wrestling company. But he has his defenders. I’m trying to think if I’ve ever heard anybody defend Kevin Dunn, like anybody. I can’t think of one person. He is as close as to universally disliked a person as I can even think of in this business. And when Moxley just razor bladed this guy, boy did I hear people that were so happy to read that chapter."