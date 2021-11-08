WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 8th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 08, 2021

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 8th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW began Full Gear week with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube and we have 6 matches in store for us and a hot crowd. Excalibur is on commentary this week, taking Tony Schiavone's space in the booth alongside Mark Henry & Paul Wight so let's get straight to the wrestling.

Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook defeated Danny Adams via Submission (1:38)

Poor Danny Adams, AKA Dan the Dad on the indie scene. He gets an awful assignment as he gets absolutely ruined by Powerhouse Hobbs who could have put him away with Town Business but pulls Dan off the mat at two and then taps him out with the Torture Rack instead.

The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) via Pinfall (7:18)

As much as I love Best Friends, I love The Butcher & The Blade a little bit more. I'm very glad to get this match on a Monday though and we start off with Blade getting the upper hand of Chuck but he manages to get the tag out to Yuta who uses his speed to flip the momentum. Chuck and Wheeler go to work on the Butcher but you can only keep the big man contained for so long who manages to hit a big ol' crossbody on Taylor to take over. He and the Blade use all their experience to keep the match in their corner and distracting the referee to allow cheap shots as and when it's possible. Chuck eats a lot of offence before he manages to get some separation and tags out to Yuta who flies into this match as the fresh man and manages to hit German Suplexes on Blade and then Butcher and then he tags out to Chuck who hits the Falcon Arrow for two. Yuta gets the same count off a top rope splash until Butcher breaks it up and then Butcher avoids a Chuck dive on the outside to get rid of him and they hit the Drag the Lake on Yuta and pick up the win. This was a fun way to start the week!

Riho defeated Tootie Lynn via Pinfall (2:42)

Tootie Lynn is in my top 10 AEW local talent names of all time now as she makes her AEW debut up against the very first AEW Women's Champion! She gets Riho down early but Riho bridges out of the pinfall only to eat more offence from Tootie after. Riho gets back into it and hits the Tiger Faint Kick (AKA 619) as she looks to get through this quickly but Tootie isn't having any of it as she comes back with a kick. Riho fights back into it and gets a two from the Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge but she follows it up with the Double Foot Stomp from the top rope, which she had missed earlier, to get the pinfall victory.

Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander via Submission (3:39)

Matt Hardy gets on the mic before the match and asks Dean to state his name and then tells him that he might know his name but he obviously doesn't know who he is but after the match, and he beats him, he will say his name with reverence. Matt gets the better of the early exchange but Dean manages to fire back and is in this match until Matt takes him face first into the ring post. Alexander is in trouble for a while but he fires up with a Neckbreaker but that's all he gets from that point and Big Money Matt puts him away with the Leech.

Ruby Soho & Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil & Mei Suruga via Pinfall (4:49)

The AEW Women's division gets another name as Mei Suruga makes her first appearance on American soil here after making her debut in the AEW Women's Tournament earlier in the year. Nyla and Emi are very dominant throughout this match with Nyla and Emi dominating Ruby but the momentum shifts when she gets the tag out to Mizunami who runs wild and hits Nyla with a spear! We get a lot of action towards the end with Mei Suruga grabbing the ankle of Ruby which allows Emi to get a La Magistral for two, Ruby gets a backslide for two and then she hits the No Future Kick from nowhere to get the pin.

After the match, Nyla and Emi use the numbers advantage with their friends outside the ring to beat down Ruby and Ryo but Kris Statlander with a chair makes the save.

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) via Pinfall (6:55)

As is customary with 8-man tags in AEW, this is absolute carnage from the start. If you wanna watch this, I suggest you do because I can't cover nearly anything. Dark Order get the better start to this one but 2point0 get Reynolds on the outside and hit the Two for the Show on the barricade and return him to the ring where Uno has to break up the pin. From there, 2point0 and the Acclaimed take control of the match as they beat down Reynolds but he manages to fight off all 4 men to tag out to Stu Grayson who runs absolutely wild and then tags out to John Silver to do the same. All competitors take each other out until Dark Order take aim at Jeff Parker with a barrage of offence, finishing him with the Fatality.

And so, one show down, three to go before Full Gear and we end our first show with Hangman's friends standing tall. Is that a sign for Saturday? Stay tuned to find out and we'll have all the coverage here. I'll see you all tomorrow for Dark and give me a follow on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios!

 

 


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aew dark elevation
https://wrestlr.me/71959/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 08
Bobby Lashley Replaces Dominik Mysterio on Team Raw for Survivor Series
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce forced Dominik Mysterio to defend his spot on Team Raw against former WWE Cham[...]
Nov 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE official Adam Pearce forced Dominik Mysterio to defend his spot on Team Raw against former WWE Cham[...]
Nov 08
AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 8th 2021)
It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW began Full Gear week with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube and we have 6 matches in store for us and a hot cro[...]
Nov 08 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW began Full Gear week with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube and we have 6 matches in store for us and a hot cro[...]
Nov 08
MJF’s Mom Says He Should Be the Face Of Birth Control Advertisments
MJF’s mom has slammed her son and suggested he should be the face of birth control advertisements. Nina Friedman was a guest on Busted Open Rad[...]
Nov 08 - MJF’s mom has slammed her son and suggested he should be the face of birth control advertisements. Nina Friedman was a guest on Busted Open Rad[...]
Nov 08
AEW Hosting Charity Bowling Event This Week
AEW is hosting a bowling event in Minneapolis on Thursday with AEW stars there to benefit local charities. The announcement reads: Come Join Us for [...]
Nov 08 - AEW is hosting a bowling event in Minneapolis on Thursday with AEW stars there to benefit local charities. The announcement reads: Come Join Us for [...]
Nov 08
AEW Rampage Viewership For November 5, 2021
AEW Rampage this past Friday drew an average of 599,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was down on last week’s taped R[...]
Nov 08 - AEW Rampage this past Friday drew an average of 599,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was down on last week’s taped R[...]
Nov 08
The Rock Thinks Another Match In WWE Is Possible
During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Rock was asked if he could see himself having another title run in WWE, he responded: "I don’t know[...]
Nov 08 - During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Rock was asked if he could see himself having another title run in WWE, he responded: "I don’t know[...]
Nov 08
XFL Announces New Executive Leadership Team
The XFL has announced a new executive leadership team for the company, which was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Redbird Capital Partner[...]
Nov 08 - The XFL has announced a new executive leadership team for the company, which was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Redbird Capital Partner[...]
Nov 08
Keith Lee Issues Statement On His WWE Release
Keith Lee was released by WWE last Thursday. He has since issued a statement posted on his Instagram concerning his release: "Greetings and salutati[...]
Nov 08 - Keith Lee was released by WWE last Thursday. He has since issued a statement posted on his Instagram concerning his release: "Greetings and salutati[...]
Nov 08
Ricochet Criticizes WWE's Decision To Announce Survivor Series Teams On Twitter
WWE recently announced the teams for Survivor Series on Twitter, revealing each member individually. Well, one WWE star wasn't happy with the way thi[...]
Nov 08 - WWE recently announced the teams for Survivor Series on Twitter, revealing each member individually. Well, one WWE star wasn't happy with the way thi[...]
Nov 08
JCW Series of Survivals Results
Jersey Championship Wrestling recently held their November 7th Series of Survivals event from Ridgefield Park Knights Of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, [...]
Nov 08 - Jersey Championship Wrestling recently held their November 7th Series of Survivals event from Ridgefield Park Knights Of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, [...]
Nov 08
Tony Khan Reveals AEW Writing Process
Tony Khan recently sat down with Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch and spoke about the writing process for AEW. “I write the format and [...]
Nov 08 - Tony Khan recently sat down with Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch and spoke about the writing process for AEW. “I write the format and [...]

Nov 08
Eric Bischoff Disappointed In WWE For Releasing Ember Moon
During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his surprise and disappointment towards some of the names that were released from WWE. [...]
Nov 08 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his surprise and disappointment towards some of the names that were released from WWE. [...]
Nov 08
Mandy Rose Recalls Gaining Respect For Pitching Storyline With Otis
Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about pitching the storyline with Otis to WWE. “When you have a creative ide[...]
Nov 08 - Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about pitching the storyline with Otis to WWE. “When you have a creative ide[...]
Nov 08
Bully Ray Doesn't Want To See "Hangman" Adam Page Win AEW Championship Yet
On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his opinion on why he believes "Hangman" Adam Page should not win the AEW World Heavyweight C[...]
Nov 08 - On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his opinion on why he believes "Hangman" Adam Page should not win the AEW World Heavyweight C[...]
Nov 08
Booker T Responds To Those Who Claim He Was A "Cancer" To The TNA Locker Room
Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his reputation in TNA being negative due to some feeling he was a "cancer" to[...]
Nov 08 - Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his reputation in TNA being negative due to some feeling he was a "cancer" to[...]
Nov 08
Judy Bagwell Passes Away, Aged 78
The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away [...]
Nov 08 - The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away [...]
Nov 08
Tony Khan Reveals How AEW EVPs Roles Have Changed
Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, where he discussed how the EVPs of AEW's roles have changed as of late. &[...]
Nov 08 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, where he discussed how the EVPs of AEW's roles have changed as of late. &[...]
Nov 08
Tyler Breeze Recalls Him & Big Cass Being Told They're Supposed To Get Fired Following ESPN Docuseries
Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go be[...]
Nov 08 - Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go be[...]
Nov 08
AEW Reschedules New Orleans Dynamite For 2022
AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The even[...]
Nov 08 - AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The even[...]
Nov 08
XPW Rebirth Results (AEW Star Wins XPW World Championship)
Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) held their return event last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event featured the tagline "You C[...]
Nov 08 - Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) held their return event last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event featured the tagline "You C[...]
Nov 08
KENTA Calls Out CM Punk Following NJPW United States Championship Win
Following NJPW's Power Struggle event this weekend, KENTA picked up a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new NJPW United States Champion. D[...]
Nov 08 - Following NJPW's Power Struggle event this weekend, KENTA picked up a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new NJPW United States Champion. D[...]
Nov 08
Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho Reunite
WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport.[...]
Nov 08 - WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport.[...]
Nov 08
Doudrop Speaks On Eva Marie's WWE Release
Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely [...]
Nov 08 - Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely [...]
Nov 07
Tony Khan Is Interested In A Few Of WWE's Latest Releases
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Ev[...]
Nov 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Ev[...]
Nov 07
Oney Lorcan Explains Why He Has A 90 Day No Compete Clause Despite Being NXT Wrestler
Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually hav[...]
Nov 07 - Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually hav[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π