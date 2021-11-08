AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 8th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW began Full Gear week with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube and we have 6 matches in store for us and a hot crowd. Excalibur is on commentary this week, taking Tony Schiavone's space in the booth alongside Mark Henry & Paul Wight so let's get straight to the wrestling.

Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook defeated Danny Adams via Submission (1:38)

Poor Danny Adams, AKA Dan the Dad on the indie scene. He gets an awful assignment as he gets absolutely ruined by Powerhouse Hobbs who could have put him away with Town Business but pulls Dan off the mat at two and then taps him out with the Torture Rack instead.

The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) via Pinfall (7:18)

As much as I love Best Friends, I love The Butcher & The Blade a little bit more. I'm very glad to get this match on a Monday though and we start off with Blade getting the upper hand of Chuck but he manages to get the tag out to Yuta who uses his speed to flip the momentum. Chuck and Wheeler go to work on the Butcher but you can only keep the big man contained for so long who manages to hit a big ol' crossbody on Taylor to take over. He and the Blade use all their experience to keep the match in their corner and distracting the referee to allow cheap shots as and when it's possible. Chuck eats a lot of offence before he manages to get some separation and tags out to Yuta who flies into this match as the fresh man and manages to hit German Suplexes on Blade and then Butcher and then he tags out to Chuck who hits the Falcon Arrow for two. Yuta gets the same count off a top rope splash until Butcher breaks it up and then Butcher avoids a Chuck dive on the outside to get rid of him and they hit the Drag the Lake on Yuta and pick up the win. This was a fun way to start the week!

Riho defeated Tootie Lynn via Pinfall (2:42)

Tootie Lynn is in my top 10 AEW local talent names of all time now as she makes her AEW debut up against the very first AEW Women's Champion! She gets Riho down early but Riho bridges out of the pinfall only to eat more offence from Tootie after. Riho gets back into it and hits the Tiger Faint Kick (AKA 619) as she looks to get through this quickly but Tootie isn't having any of it as she comes back with a kick. Riho fights back into it and gets a two from the Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge but she follows it up with the Double Foot Stomp from the top rope, which she had missed earlier, to get the pinfall victory.

Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander via Submission (3:39)

Matt Hardy gets on the mic before the match and asks Dean to state his name and then tells him that he might know his name but he obviously doesn't know who he is but after the match, and he beats him, he will say his name with reverence. Matt gets the better of the early exchange but Dean manages to fire back and is in this match until Matt takes him face first into the ring post. Alexander is in trouble for a while but he fires up with a Neckbreaker but that's all he gets from that point and Big Money Matt puts him away with the Leech.

Ruby Soho & Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero, Lulu Pencil & Mei Suruga via Pinfall (4:49)

The AEW Women's division gets another name as Mei Suruga makes her first appearance on American soil here after making her debut in the AEW Women's Tournament earlier in the year. Nyla and Emi are very dominant throughout this match with Nyla and Emi dominating Ruby but the momentum shifts when she gets the tag out to Mizunami who runs wild and hits Nyla with a spear! We get a lot of action towards the end with Mei Suruga grabbing the ankle of Ruby which allows Emi to get a La Magistral for two, Ruby gets a backslide for two and then she hits the No Future Kick from nowhere to get the pin.

After the match, Nyla and Emi use the numbers advantage with their friends outside the ring to beat down Ruby and Ryo but Kris Statlander with a chair makes the save.

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) via Pinfall (6:55)

As is customary with 8-man tags in AEW, this is absolute carnage from the start. If you wanna watch this, I suggest you do because I can't cover nearly anything. Dark Order get the better start to this one but 2point0 get Reynolds on the outside and hit the Two for the Show on the barricade and return him to the ring where Uno has to break up the pin. From there, 2point0 and the Acclaimed take control of the match as they beat down Reynolds but he manages to fight off all 4 men to tag out to Stu Grayson who runs absolutely wild and then tags out to John Silver to do the same. All competitors take each other out until Dark Order take aim at Jeff Parker with a barrage of offence, finishing him with the Fatality.

And so, one show down, three to go before Full Gear and we end our first show with Hangman's friends standing tall. Is that a sign for Saturday? Stay tuned to find out and we'll have all the coverage here. I'll see you all tomorrow for Dark and give me a follow on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios!