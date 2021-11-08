The Rock Thinks Another Match In WWE Is Possible

During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Rock was asked if he could see himself having another title run in WWE, he responded:

"I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

The Rock also spoke about how he stays in contact with Roman Reigns as they’re very close and he continues to encourage him to keep getting better in all aspects of wrestling.

The former WWE Champion stated that Reigns is not only running with the ball that the company has given him, but he’s changing the game, which is even more impressive.

“I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road."