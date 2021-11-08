Keith Lee Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Keith Lee was released by WWE last Thursday.

He has since issued a statement posted on his Instagram concerning his release:

"Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but it is one I am most grateful for. Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses.

I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…. I also consider myself to be rather open minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes….seems Limitless."

We recently reported that sources have revealed Lee was frustrated with WWE and had some attitude issues according to some within WWE.