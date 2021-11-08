WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricochet Criticizes WWE's Decision To Announce Survivor Series Teams On Twitter

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 08, 2021

WWE recently announced the teams for Survivor Series on Twitter, revealing each member individually.

Well, one WWE star wasn't happy with the way this was done.

That star is Ricochet, who took to Twitter to criticize the decision.

Some fans were pointing out the same thing, that WWE used to hold qualifying matches where wrestlers had to earn their positions on the teams. However, this year's Survivor Series opted not to do that in favor of just announcing participants on Twitter.


