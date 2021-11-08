Mandy Rose Recalls Gaining Respect For Pitching Storyline With Otis

Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about pitching the storyline with Otis to WWE.

“When you have a creative idea or something, go right to Vince. I would be by his door, just like everyone else and hopefully get in there. Obviously, he's a very busy man and very hard to get to. Sometimes you wait all day, literally, and he'd just walk out and you don't want to bother him. There were a few interactions I had with Vince, for sure. There was one right at the beginning when I first got to Raw. The one with the Otis storyline, I actually went in there and pitched that whole thing. I think that's when, coming from the reaction I got from Vince, is when I think he was like, 'that's an amazing idea' and I took the initiative to go in there and come up with this idea and have a plan for how it ends and the whole storyline and how it leads up to it. He really gained a lot more respect for me in that sense because he loved the idea but he also thought it was cool that I took the initiative. That was a cool moment I had with him.”