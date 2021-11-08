Bully Ray Doesn't Want To See "Hangman" Adam Page Win AEW Championship Yet

Regardless of Bully Ray's opinion, Page has the opportunity to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship if he can defeat Kenny Omega at Full Gear this Saturday, November 13th.

“I would say to stick with Kenny right now. That’s just my own personal opinion. I’m not gonna say if Tony decides to switch it’s the wrong decision, or this or that. Listen, booking is all about feel also. There are Xs and Os that go with it but it’s also all about feel. Do I feel it’s the right time for Hangman? I’m gonna say in nine days? No. I would like to see Kenny get more heat on Hangman or them come up with a way to get more heat on Hangman.”

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his opinion on why he believes "Hangman" Adam Page should not win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

MJF’s Mom Says He Should Be the Face Of Birth Control Advertisments

MJF’s mom has slammed her son and suggested he should be the face of birth control advertisements. Nina Friedman was a guest on Busted Open Radio on Monday and responded to the promo her son cu[...] Nov 08 - MJF’s mom has slammed her son and suggested he should be the face of birth control advertisements. Nina Friedman was a guest on Busted Open Radio on Monday and responded to the promo her son cu[...]

AEW Hosting Charity Bowling Event This Week

AEW is hosting a bowling event in Minneapolis on Thursday with AEW stars there to benefit local charities. The announcement reads: Come Join Us for the first ever AEW Charity Bowling BonanzaJoin AEW[...] Nov 08 - AEW is hosting a bowling event in Minneapolis on Thursday with AEW stars there to benefit local charities. The announcement reads: Come Join Us for the first ever AEW Charity Bowling BonanzaJoin AEW[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership For November 5, 2021

AEW Rampage this past Friday drew an average of 599,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was down on last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 623,000 viewers. The hour broad[...] Nov 08 - AEW Rampage this past Friday drew an average of 599,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. Viewership was down on last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 623,000 viewers. The hour broad[...]

The Rock Thinks Another Match In WWE Is Possible

During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Rock was asked if he could see himself having another title run in WWE, he responded: "I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’[...] Nov 08 - During an interview with ComicBook.com, The Rock was asked if he could see himself having another title run in WWE, he responded: "I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’[...]

XFL Announces New Executive Leadership Team

The XFL has announced a new executive leadership team for the company, which was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Redbird Capital Partners last year XFL ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TE[...] Nov 08 - The XFL has announced a new executive leadership team for the company, which was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Redbird Capital Partners last year XFL ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TE[...]

Keith Lee Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Keith Lee was released by WWE last Thursday. He has since issued a statement posted on his Instagram concerning his release: "Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy bi[...] Nov 08 - Keith Lee was released by WWE last Thursday. He has since issued a statement posted on his Instagram concerning his release: "Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy bi[...]

Ricochet Criticizes WWE's Decision To Announce Survivor Series Teams On Twitter

WWE recently announced the teams for Survivor Series on Twitter, revealing each member individually. Well, one WWE star wasn't happy with the way this was done. That star is Ricochet, who took to Tw[...] Nov 08 - WWE recently announced the teams for Survivor Series on Twitter, revealing each member individually. Well, one WWE star wasn't happy with the way this was done. That star is Ricochet, who took to Tw[...]

JCW Series of Survivals Results

Jersey Championship Wrestling recently held their November 7th Series of Survivals event from Ridgefield Park Knights Of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The show featured stars like Crowbar,[...] Nov 08 - Jersey Championship Wrestling recently held their November 7th Series of Survivals event from Ridgefield Park Knights Of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The show featured stars like Crowbar,[...]

Tony Khan Reveals AEW Writing Process

Tony Khan recently sat down with Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch and spoke about the writing process for AEW. “I write the format and I send my notes to get to QT. And then he and I wr[...] Nov 08 - Tony Khan recently sat down with Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch and spoke about the writing process for AEW. “I write the format and I send my notes to get to QT. And then he and I wr[...]

Eric Bischoff Disappointed In WWE For Releasing Ember Moon

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his surprise and disappointment towards some of the names that were released from WWE. “I was really disappointed. A couple of th[...] Nov 08 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his surprise and disappointment towards some of the names that were released from WWE. “I was really disappointed. A couple of th[...]

Mandy Rose Recalls Gaining Respect For Pitching Storyline With Otis

Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about pitching the storyline with Otis to WWE. “When you have a creative idea or something, go right to Vince. I would be by h[...] Nov 08 - Mandy Rose was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about pitching the storyline with Otis to WWE. “When you have a creative idea or something, go right to Vince. I would be by h[...]

Bully Ray Doesn't Want To See "Hangman" Adam Page Win AEW Championship Yet

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his opinion on why he believes "Hangman" Adam Page should not win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. “I would say to stick with K[...] Nov 08 - On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his opinion on why he believes "Hangman" Adam Page should not win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. “I would say to stick with K[...]

Booker T Responds To Those Who Claim He Was A "Cancer" To The TNA Locker Room

Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his reputation in TNA being negative due to some feeling he was a "cancer" to the promotion during his run from 2007 to 2009. [...] Nov 08 - Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his reputation in TNA being negative due to some feeling he was a "cancer" to the promotion during his run from 2007 to 2009. [...]

Judy Bagwell Passes Away, Aged 78

The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away after a battle with dementia. over the years, a[...] Nov 08 - The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away after a battle with dementia. over the years, a[...]

Tony Khan Reveals How AEW EVPs Roles Have Changed

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, where he discussed how the EVPs of AEW's roles have changed as of late. “They’re still very involved in a lot o[...] Nov 08 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, where he discussed how the EVPs of AEW's roles have changed as of late. “They’re still very involved in a lot o[...]

Tyler Breeze Recalls Him & Big Cass Being Told They're Supposed To Get Fired Following ESPN Docuseries

Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go behind the scenes with NXT during his initial comeup[...] Nov 08 - Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go behind the scenes with NXT during his initial comeup[...]

AEW Reschedules New Orleans Dynamite For 2022

AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The event is still set to take place at the UNO Lakefront [...] Nov 08 - AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The event is still set to take place at the UNO Lakefront [...]

XPW Rebirth Results (AEW Star Wins XPW World Championship)

Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) held their return event last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event featured the tagline "You Can't Cancel What Was Canceled." The event had a to[...] Nov 08 - Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) held their return event last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event featured the tagline "You Can't Cancel What Was Canceled." The event had a to[...]

KENTA Calls Out CM Punk Following NJPW United States Championship Win

Following NJPW's Power Struggle event this weekend, KENTA picked up a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new NJPW United States Champion. During the post-show press conference, KENTA decide[...] Nov 08 - Following NJPW's Power Struggle event this weekend, KENTA picked up a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new NJPW United States Champion. During the post-show press conference, KENTA decide[...]

Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho Reunite

WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport. The two former partners gushed back and forth abo[...] Nov 08 - WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport. The two former partners gushed back and forth abo[...]

Doudrop Speaks On Eva Marie's WWE Release

Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to [...] Nov 08 - Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to [...]

Tony Khan Is Interested In A Few Of WWE's Latest Releases

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Every time they cut 20 people, let's just say, it's [...] Nov 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Every time they cut 20 people, let's just say, it's [...]

Oney Lorcan Explains Why He Has A 90 Day No Compete Clause Despite Being NXT Wrestler

Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually have 30-day no compete clauses. "I've been getting[...] Nov 07 - Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually have 30-day no compete clauses. "I've been getting[...]

Lance Storm Praises Seth Rollins For Being Easy To Work With

Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produc[...] Nov 07 - Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produc[...]