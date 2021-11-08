WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Tony Khan Reveals How AEW EVPs Roles Have Changed

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 08, 2021

Tony Khan Reveals How AEW EVPs Roles Have Changed

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, where he discussed how the EVPs of AEW's roles have changed as of late.

“They’re still very involved in a lot of aspects of the business. A lot of those things have been enhanced. The amount of development of huge resources that we’ve allocated towards building a great console video game, Kenny Omega has led a team and has really spearheaded this project with our staff. And he’s been such a great leader. And so Kenny Omega has helped really lead the company in a few different ways in the past couple years. And working with the Young Bucks, Cody, they’re great leaders backstage with the wrestlers, I had been pretty open. It’s not, it’s not because of anybody except my own feel that I’ve probably gotten a little bit more hands on with the stuff I do, than when we started. But that makes perfect sense because I had never worked in a wrestling company, I’d only come in from the outside. So I was organizing a lot of things at the beginning. And I was like the head of a committee. And I think there are a lot of drawbacks of trying to book a wrestling show with a committee. And even if you’re at the forefront of it, it’s still a mind-bogglingly difficult process. And I kind of around the start of 2020, the end of 2019 moved more to me writing the show. And I think it helped and it’s the show’s been better for it not because everybody doesn’t have good ideas, because they’re still contributing all their ideas. And that part hasn’t changed. It’s the idea of everybody getting in a room together and trying to spitball ideas and then like three people get really into one idea. And then they get like 10 steps down on the road on it. And the other two people like wait, like, what is this? Oh, yeah, it’s just like – and that’s just an example.

But in general, I found it to be much easier and more productive if I just tried to organize a show at home, like between shows, and have a good idea arriving for a TV what I want to do the next week, which is why generally until we get pretty close to the pay per view, we’re always announcing matches a week ahead. And then as we get closer, you know, to the pay per views, we’re building the pay per views, and I’m only announcing maybe a few things as opposed to the entire card for the next week…There’s they’re all still very involved in stories. And I talked to all four of them a ton about not just their programs, but what I’m doing with other people. Yeah, but I’ve just tried to be organized in a different way where I talk to talk to them all, and have a lot of compartmentalized conversations. I’ve compartmentalized a lot more things. And it’s helped me it’s helped me be better organized, I think, and especially to get through the pandemic, when there were no in person meetings, it ended up working out even better, because I had already kind of been going in that direction. And I remember talking to you in like the peak of the pandemic just to catch up, because really, I mean, it was just fun talk to people on the phone, because everybody was in quarantine, you know, nationwide. And I remember when we had shot all of the shows in QT’s gym that like I said, we were, you know, had all these great plans. And we were really on fire after Revolution. We have just crowned a new champion, Jon Moxley and the business had never been hotter. And we just come off this great pay per view Revolution. And we had this big tour planned, it all got canceled. And I’m there in Atlanta with 29% of my contracted wrestlers, in an era where the roster was so much thinner than it is now. Now, if I had 29% of the roster, I could still do a really great show, and really weeks of great shows, this was very different. And so I remember talking to you then, and the world was in a very different place than you know, a year and a half ago, and not just AEW [but] the entire world. And it’s really amazing to think about where the world is, and, you know, being able to go out and go to a wrestling show and go out to a movie again, but also where AEW is and being back on the road, back on tour with the fans. You know, from where I was talking to a year and a half ago. Wade, it’s pretty amazing how far things have come.”

Khan also spoke about the EVPs input on the booking of the show.

“I think they all have great points. And I think I’ve come to share a lot of common ground with all four of them about different ideas. I probably talked to Matt and Nick as a pair more than as individuals because we have a group chat and the three of us talk all the time. And I really like all four guys. I have different relationships with all four guys. Um, although, you know, similar relationships with Matt and Nick. But even those are different relationships, so I don’t know…I think it’s all of them. And that’s what that’s what makes it work because there’s things — I have like a counterpoint in the soul of all four of them. I don’t agree with everything on all of them. And that is, I think why there’s a lot of different flavors in the show for different styles of wrestling in an AEW episode, because I like lots of different stuff. And they like lots of different stuff.

We have lots of different creative influences in this one company. I like a lot of this stuff they like [and] there’s a lot of common ground, but they have a lot of different philosophies, but the overarching kind of philosophy at the end of the day is stuff I can get on board with. They all have good ideas like for themselves and for other people….I generally have like, three different chats going with the four people because I talk to Cody and Kenny and Matt and Nick, you know, every day, and they all have good ideas. And, and we all do see each other at the shows, and together, but like, especially with COVID, like the idea of everybody getting together for a meeting just isn’t as feasible as it used to be. And we just kind of got away from that. And, you know, everybody getting together in one room every week. And, you know, I think it is honestly, with technology and everybody being able to text ideas back and forth. And also having a week to kind of let things simmer and given me time to kind of organize the show over the weekend, it’s been a good process. The company’s grown in that time and I think we found a good work life balance.”

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #tony khan
https://wrestlr.me/71944/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 08
Booker T Responds To Those Who Claim He Was A "Cancer" To The TNA Locker Room
Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his reputation in TNA being negative due to some feeling he was a "cancer" to the promotion during his run from 2007 to 2009. [...]
Nov 08 - Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his reputation in TNA being negative due to some feeling he was a "cancer" to the promotion during his run from 2007 to 2009. [...]
Nov 08
Judy Bagwell Passes Away, Aged 78
The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away after a battle with dementia. over the years, a[...]
Nov 08 - The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away after a battle with dementia. over the years, a[...]
Nov 08
Tony Khan Reveals How AEW EVPs Roles Have Changed
Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, where he discussed how the EVPs of AEW's roles have changed as of late. “They’re still very involved in a lot o[...]
Nov 08 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, where he discussed how the EVPs of AEW's roles have changed as of late. “They’re still very involved in a lot o[...]
Nov 08
Tyler Breeze Recalls Him & Big Cass Being Told They're Supposed To Get Fired Following ESPN Docuseries
Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go behind the scenes with NXT during his initial comeup[...]
Nov 08 - Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go behind the scenes with NXT during his initial comeup[...]
Nov 08
AEW Reschedules New Orleans Dynamite For 2022
AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The event is still set to take place at the UNO Lakefront [...]
Nov 08 - AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The event is still set to take place at the UNO Lakefront [...]
Nov 08
XPW Rebirth Results (AEW Star Wins XPW World Championship)
Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) held their return event last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event featured the tagline "You Can't Cancel What Was Canceled." The event had a to[...]
Nov 08 - Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) held their return event last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event featured the tagline "You Can't Cancel What Was Canceled." The event had a to[...]
Nov 08
KENTA Calls Out CM Punk Following NJPW United States Championship Win
Following NJPW's Power Struggle event this weekend, KENTA picked up a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new NJPW United States Champion. During the post-show press conference, KENTA decide[...]
Nov 08 - Following NJPW's Power Struggle event this weekend, KENTA picked up a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new NJPW United States Champion. During the post-show press conference, KENTA decide[...]
Nov 08
Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho Reunite
WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport. The two former partners gushed back and forth abo[...]
Nov 08 - WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport. The two former partners gushed back and forth abo[...]
Nov 08
Doudrop Speaks On Eva Marie's WWE Release
Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to [...]
Nov 08 - Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to [...]
Nov 07
Tony Khan Is Interested In A Few Of WWE's Latest Releases
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Every time they cut 20 people, let's just say, it's [...]
Nov 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Every time they cut 20 people, let's just say, it's [...]
Nov 07
Oney Lorcan Explains Why He Has A 90 Day No Compete Clause Despite Being NXT Wrestler
Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually have 30-day no compete clauses. "I've been getting[...]
Nov 07 - Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually have 30-day no compete clauses. "I've been getting[...]

Nov 07
Lance Storm Praises Seth Rollins For Being Easy To Work With
Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produc[...]
Nov 07 - Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produc[...]
Nov 07
Paul Wight Was Frustrated With Constant Face/Heel Turns in WWE
During a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight discussed his frustrations with constantly turning between face and heel during his tenure in WWE. “Oh, I think it’s super fru[...]
Nov 07 - During a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight discussed his frustrations with constantly turning between face and heel during his tenure in WWE. “Oh, I think it’s super fru[...]
Nov 07
WWE Files Two NXT 2.0 Related Trademarks
WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classification with the UPSTO. “Trademark registrati[...]
Nov 07 - WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classification with the UPSTO. “Trademark registrati[...]
Nov 07
Sugar Dunkerton Recalls WWE Telling Him They're "Not A Wrestling Company"
Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within the company. "WWE is in a very, very unique situa[...]
Nov 07 - Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within the company. "WWE is in a very, very unique situa[...]
Nov 07
Jeff Jarrett Recalls How Four Horsemen/nWo Storyline Almost Went
During the most recent edition of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed whether or not there were any plans to have him join the nWo in 1998. “There wasn’t with me, and I was gla[...]
Nov 07 - During the most recent edition of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed whether or not there were any plans to have him join the nWo in 1998. “There wasn’t with me, and I was gla[...]
Nov 07
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Increases, Does Best Demo Ratings Since September
According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from last week, which drew 100,000 viewers. This episode [...]
Nov 07 - According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from last week, which drew 100,000 viewers. This episode [...]
Nov 07
Former Hit Row Member B-Fab Had Reportedly Just Signed New WWE Contract Before Being Released
New details have emerged regardless the release of former WWE SmackDown and NXT Superstar B-Fab of the Hit Row faction. WrestlingHeadlines.com notes that according to a report from&nbs[...]
Nov 07 - New details have emerged regardless the release of former WWE SmackDown and NXT Superstar B-Fab of the Hit Row faction. WrestlingHeadlines.com notes that according to a report from&nbs[...]
Nov 07
WWE Shortens the Names of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo
As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, have had their[...]
Nov 07 - As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, have had their[...]
Nov 07
Former ECW World Champion Sabu Announces His Retirement from Pro Wrestling
Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 56-year-old wre[...]
Nov 07 - Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 56-year-old wre[...]
Nov 06
WWE Live Event Results (11/6/2021)
WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Nov 06 - WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Nov 06
Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84
Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that [...]
Nov 06 - Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that [...]
Nov 06
Ron Simmons Recalls Turning Down Race Related Gimmick In WCW
Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the name was going to be previously. "Well, I'm not re[...]
Nov 06 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the name was going to be previously. "Well, I'm not re[...]
Nov 06
Ace Austin Reveals Impact His Grandmother Had On Wrestling Career
Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes from my Grandmother, really. She’s the reason[...]
Nov 06 - Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes from my Grandmother, really. She’s the reason[...]
Nov 06
WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Survivor Series 2021 Teams
WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match will feature Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owen[...]
Nov 06 - WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match will feature Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owen[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π