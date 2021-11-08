WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tyler Breeze Recalls Him & Big Cass Being Told They're Supposed To Get Fired Following ESPN Docuseries
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 08, 2021
Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go behind the scenes with NXT during his initial comeup.
"We were doing a thing with ESPN, it was E:60 and it was on Woods, Leo Kruger [Adam Rose], Colin Cassidy [Big Cass, W. Morrissey], myself and Corey Graves. We were told at the time that we were doing a cool E:60 piece on the five of us. 'Cool, awesome, great.' As we were filming it is when I started to transition into Tyler Breeze. They got the whole transition to my debut. Triple H tells us at the end of one of those meetings that the E:60 thing we were doing was supposed to have a couple guys who made it, a couple guys we don't know and a couple guys who got fired. Me and Big Cass were supposed to be the two that got fired."
"During that time, I found Tyler Breeze and he found his thing with Enzo [Amore] and it completely 180'd to where, 'No, we can't fire these guys, they're doing good now.' He said this in front of everybody for the first time and we went, 'Oh my God. The thing we were excited about we were going to get fired at the end of?' We had no idea. Fortunately for me and Cass, we found something that saved us, a common pattern. I debuted (the character) and everyone was like, 'Okay, cool, there's something here.' They'd book me in matches where the crowd was learning who I was and they started to get into it but I was never going towards the NXT Title or being 'the guy' or towards a big babyface turn. The first test, because they were like 'it's a cool gimmick, he takes pictures, he wrestles a bit, and away we go, let's see if there's any substance to it.' I had a match with Sami Zayn at the first TakeOver and after that, Triple H pulled me aside and said, 'Kevin Dunn called, he said he loves the Tyler Breeze character. Vince also saw it and he likes the character. This was the proving point that there is more to Tyler Breeze than the gimmick. Now you can have a match and we can do something with this.' Then I worked with everyone coming in that they were going to go with. It wasn't so much a push as to now I proved that I could be a reliable guy. You can toss me in there with whoever and we can make them look really good. Triple H said it a couple of times, 'There's a certain quality some guys have and some guys don't. You can lift people up to a certain level without bringing yourself down to a different level. You keep yourself a star while bringing them up to a star level.' Obviously, if you're introducing somebody like a Finn or a KENTA, that's a huge thing because the first impression of a new person, we need to make sure we knock it out of the park if we're going with them. You need a gatekeeper to be like, 'Welcome, here's what we can do.'"
Nov 08 - Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about his reputation in TNA being negative due to some feeling he was a "cancer" to the promotion during his run from 2007 to 2009. [...]
Nov 08
Judy Bagwell Passes Away, Aged 78 The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away after a battle with dementia. over the years, a[...]
Nov 08 - The Twitter account for Rebuilding Buff, the official podcast of Buff Bagwell, has announced that Bagwell's mother Judy has unfortunately passed away after a battle with dementia. over the years, a[...]
Nov 08 - Tyler Breeze was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he discussed the ESPN series E:60, which took some time in 2015 to go behind the scenes with NXT during his initial comeup[...]
Nov 08
AEW Reschedules New Orleans Dynamite For 2022 AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The event is still set to take place at the UNO Lakefront [...]
Nov 08 - AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022. The event is still set to take place at the UNO Lakefront [...]
Nov 08 - Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) held their return event last night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The event featured the tagline "You Can't Cancel What Was Canceled." The event had a to[...]
Nov 08 - Following NJPW's Power Struggle event this weekend, KENTA picked up a victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new NJPW United States Champion. During the post-show press conference, KENTA decide[...]
Nov 08
Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho Reunite WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport. The two former partners gushed back and forth abo[...]
Nov 08 - WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport. The two former partners gushed back and forth abo[...]
Nov 08
Doudrop Speaks On Eva Marie's WWE Release Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to [...]
Nov 08 - Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to [...]
Nov 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Every time they cut 20 people, let's just say, it's [...]
Nov 07 - Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually have 30-day no compete clauses. "I've been getting[...]
Nov 07 - During a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight discussed his frustrations with constantly turning between face and heel during his tenure in WWE. “Oh, I think it’s super fru[...]
Nov 07
WWE Files Two NXT 2.0 Related Trademarks WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classification with the UPSTO. “Trademark registrati[...]
Nov 07 - WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classification with the UPSTO. “Trademark registrati[...]
Nov 07 - Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within the company. "WWE is in a very, very unique situa[...]
Nov 07 - According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from last week, which drew 100,000 viewers. This episode [...]
Nov 07 - As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, have had their[...]
Nov 07 - Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 56-year-old wre[...]
Nov 06
WWE Live Event Results (11/6/2021) WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Nov 06 - WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Nov 06
Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84 Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that [...]
Nov 06 - Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that [...]
Nov 06 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the name was going to be previously. "Well, I'm not re[...]
Nov 06 - WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match will feature Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owen[...]