AEW Reschedules New Orleans Dynamite For 2022

Due to a scheduling conflict, the #AEWDynamite show on January 12, 2022, at the UNO @LakefrontArena in New Orleans, La., has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9T0CHm0RDp

Fans can use their original tickets to enter the rescheduled event or get a refund if necessary.

The event is still set to take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena, however a scheduling conflict has forced the event to be postponed.

AEW has announced that the January 12th, 2022 episode of Dynamite set to take place in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13th, 2022.

