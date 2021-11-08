Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho Reunite

I’m still in shock. The most amazing surprise ❤️ https://t.co/U29uNlMB8B

Just crossed paths with @realrubysoho at the airport. Universe 🖤✨

WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport. The two former partners gushed back and forth about it on Twitter.

WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport.[...] Nov 08 - WWE star Liv Morgan hopped on Twitter today and revealed that she crossed paths with her old tag partner and current AEW star Ruby Soho at an airport.[...]

Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely [...] Nov 08 - Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE. “Honestly, I’m absolutely [...]

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Ev[...] Nov 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Ev[...]

Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually hav[...] Nov 07 - Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually hav[...]

Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t s[...] Nov 07 - Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t s[...]

During a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight discussed his frustrations with constantly turning between face and heel during his tenure [...] Nov 07 - During a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight discussed his frustrations with constantly turning between face and heel during his tenure [...]

WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classificat[...] Nov 07 - WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classificat[...]

Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within th[...] Nov 07 - Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within th[...]

During the most recent edition of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed whether or not there were any plans to have him join the nWo in 1998. [...] Nov 07 - During the most recent edition of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed whether or not there were any plans to have him join the nWo in 1998. [...]

According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from las[...] Nov 07 - According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from las[...]

New details have emerged regardless the release of former WWE SmackDown and NXT Superstar B-Fab of the Hit Row faction. WrestlingHeadl[...] Nov 07 - New details have emerged regardless the release of former WWE SmackDown and NXT Superstar B-Fab of the Hit Row faction. WrestlingHeadl[...]

As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks,[...] Nov 07 - As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks,[...]

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with&nb[...] Nov 07 - Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with&nb[...]

WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Inte[...] Nov 06 - WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Inte[...]

Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on [...] Nov 06 - Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on [...]

Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the nam[...] Nov 06 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the nam[...]

Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes f[...] Nov 06 - Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes f[...]

WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match[...] Nov 06 - WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match[...]

SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown returned to broadcasting FOX this week[...] Nov 06 - SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown returned to broadcasting FOX this week[...]

WWE has filed a new ring name trademark for a RAW Superstar. The company filed for "Veer Mahaan" on November 1, with The United States Patent and Tra[...] Nov 06 - WWE has filed a new ring name trademark for a RAW Superstar. The company filed for "Veer Mahaan" on November 1, with The United States Patent and Tra[...]

Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige. Christmas has changed all her[...] Nov 06 - Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige. Christmas has changed all her[...]

Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting Keith Lee was frustrated with WWE prior to his release from the company on Thursday. On the PWTorch VIP audio sho[...] Nov 06 - Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting Keith Lee was frustrated with WWE prior to his release from the company on Thursday. On the PWTorch VIP audio sho[...]

Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Ga[...] Nov 06 - Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Ga[...]

Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck [...] Nov 06 - Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck [...]