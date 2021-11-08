Doudrop Speaks On Eva Marie's WWE Release
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 08, 2021
Doudrop recently spoke to Metro, where she revealed how she feels about Eva Marie getting released from WWE.
“Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to me.”
“Behind the scenes, she is the nicest person you will ever meet… Every single person, she’s got a funny story with them. I just love her so much.”
“I hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of her in WWE, I think she’s amazing.”
“When you see her in real life, you’re like… you’re amazing at being a heel. But time will tell – who knows what will happen in this crazy world?”
“I feel like everything that has been thrown at me, I’ve knocked out of the park – especially being with Eva.”
“She obviously has been here before so for me it was a bit calming to have someone that had the experience, and who could guide me.”
