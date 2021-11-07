WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Lance Storm Praises Seth Rollins For Being Easy To Work With
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 07, 2021
Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins.
“I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produced a lot of segments with Seth Rollins. A lot of times with Seth, it was me and Michael Hayes. It was at the time where Seth Rollins was a big frickin part of the show. You get the Seth Rollins segment, and it’s like, ok, he has two backstage segments, he has an in-ring promo, then he has a promo before his match. The dude has like eight segments. He’s running full tilt all day and very easy to work with.
When you get to him, it’s like, ‘We need to work this out’, and he’s like, ‘Alright.’ He gets called away, he comes back, and he’s got eight balls in the air. He’s always easy to deal with. There was one time in particular. He was working with Mysterio. Again, he’s got like eight balls in the air. They’re debating this one spot into the near fall. He went to go the one way, and I’m like, ‘No.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Really?’and I’m like, ‘Yea.’ He said, ‘Ok’, and they went the other way. That’s where again, he has 87 balls in the air. I’m focused on this one thing, and he was willing to trust me that this is good. He probably shouldn’t spend an hour debating this point. He’s got 18 balls in the air. So, I really loved working with Seth Rollins.
Again, there’s times where he’s doing so much that he’s going out there and still doesn’t know a lot of key elements, and it’s like, ‘I’ll talk to you on the headset, go out there’, and he gets the job done. He was incredibly great to work with. No matter how much crap you threw at that dude, he could catch it with one hand and keep it juggling while he was doing everything else. Being able to do that, and then also having that vision that if we disagree, it’s not me vs him. We’re both trying to get the product out there on time and good. He was incredibly great and easy to deal with. I don’t think anyone watching has any concept of how much on many of these shows that this dude has on his plate and he manages to pull it off. So, a guy like that, that can both multitask, be humble enough to take advice when it’s given, and smart enough to also do so much and do it so well, he was again, of all the guys I had to produce there, I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins.”
