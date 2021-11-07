WWE Files Two NXT 2.0 Related Trademarks

Erica Yan is the new ring name of Jie Yin. She was included in the international signings in July. In her bio, WWE noted that she is a Chinese athlete who brings experience in CrossFit. As far as Jacket Time, that's the name of Kushida and Ikemen Jiro's new tag team.

“Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classification with the UPSTO.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Is Interested In A Few Of WWE's Latest Releases

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Every time they cut 20 people, let's just say, it's [...] Nov 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about WWE's latest wave of releases--- and how he's got his eye on a couple of them. "Every time they cut 20 people, let's just say, it's [...]

Oney Lorcan Explains Why He Has A 90 Day No Compete Clause Despite Being NXT Wrestler

Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually have 30-day no compete clauses. "I've been getting[...] Nov 07 - Oney Lorcan has taken to his latest vlog to update fans as to why he has a 90-day no compete clause despite having been an NXT talent, who usually have 30-day no compete clauses. "I've been getting[...]

Lance Storm Praises Seth Rollins For Being Easy To Work With

Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produc[...] Nov 07 - Lance Storm participated in a Q&A with the Wrestling Observer, where he had nothing but praise to lay onto Seth Rollins. “I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produc[...]

Paul Wight Was Frustrated With Constant Face/Heel Turns in WWE

During a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight discussed his frustrations with constantly turning between face and heel during his tenure in WWE. “Oh, I think it’s super fru[...] Nov 07 - During a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight discussed his frustrations with constantly turning between face and heel during his tenure in WWE. “Oh, I think it’s super fru[...]

WWE Files Two NXT 2.0 Related Trademarks

WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classification with the UPSTO. “Trademark registrati[...] Nov 07 - WWE has filed trademarks for for “Jacket Time” and “Erica Yan” as of November 1st under the entertainment services classification with the UPSTO. “Trademark registrati[...]

Sugar Dunkerton Recalls WWE Telling Him They're "Not A Wrestling Company"

Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within the company. "WWE is in a very, very unique situa[...] Nov 07 - Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within the company. "WWE is in a very, very unique situa[...]

Jeff Jarrett Recalls How Four Horsemen/nWo Storyline Almost Went

During the most recent edition of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed whether or not there were any plans to have him join the nWo in 1998. “There wasn’t with me, and I was gla[...] Nov 07 - During the most recent edition of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed whether or not there were any plans to have him join the nWo in 1998. “There wasn’t with me, and I was gla[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Increases, Does Best Demo Ratings Since September

According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from last week, which drew 100,000 viewers. This episode [...] Nov 07 - According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from last week, which drew 100,000 viewers. This episode [...]

Former Hit Row Member B-Fab Had Reportedly Just Signed New WWE Contract Before Being Released

New details have emerged regardless the release of former WWE SmackDown and NXT Superstar B-Fab of the Hit Row faction. WrestlingHeadlines.com notes that according to a report from&nbs[...] Nov 07 - New details have emerged regardless the release of former WWE SmackDown and NXT Superstar B-Fab of the Hit Row faction. WrestlingHeadlines.com notes that according to a report from&nbs[...]

WWE Shortens the Names of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, have had their[...] Nov 07 - As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, have had their[...]

Former ECW World Champion Sabu Announces His Retirement from Pro Wrestling

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 56-year-old wre[...] Nov 07 - Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 56-year-old wre[...]

WWE Live Event Results (11/6/2021)

WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura[...] Nov 06 - WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]

Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84

Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that [...] Nov 06 - Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that [...]

Ron Simmons Recalls Turning Down Race Related Gimmick In WCW

Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the name was going to be previously. "Well, I'm not re[...] Nov 06 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the name was going to be previously. "Well, I'm not re[...]

Ace Austin Reveals Impact His Grandmother Had On Wrestling Career

Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes from my Grandmother, really. She’s the reason[...] Nov 06 - Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes from my Grandmother, really. She’s the reason[...]

WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Survivor Series 2021 Teams

WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match will feature Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owen[...] Nov 06 - WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match will feature Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owen[...]

WWE SmackDown Return To Broadcasting On FOX Below 2 Million Viewers

SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown returned to broadcasting FOX this week after last week’s show aired on FS1 due to [...] Nov 06 - SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown returned to broadcasting FOX this week after last week’s show aired on FS1 due to [...]

WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark

WWE has filed a new ring name trademark for a RAW Superstar. The company filed for "Veer Mahaan" on November 1, with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description: “Ma[...] Nov 06 - WWE has filed a new ring name trademark for a RAW Superstar. The company filed for "Veer Mahaan" on November 1, with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description: “Ma[...]

WWE Referee Given An Odd Name Change

Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige. Christmas has changed all her social media handles to reflect this recent chang[...] Nov 06 - Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige. Christmas has changed all her social media handles to reflect this recent chang[...]

Keith Lee Reportedly Had 'Attitude Issues' Prior To WWE Release

Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting Keith Lee was frustrated with WWE prior to his release from the company on Thursday. On the PWTorch VIP audio show, Keller said that he heard from people backstage[...] Nov 06 - Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting Keith Lee was frustrated with WWE prior to his release from the company on Thursday. On the PWTorch VIP audio show, Keller said that he heard from people backstage[...]

Moose Reveals Fans Bigoted Comments Toward Him, Says He Doesn't Know What's Going On With Josh Alexander Storyline

Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. “This is the thing, I feel like i[...] Nov 06 - Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. “This is the thing, I feel like i[...]

Father Of WWE Superfan Izzy Mocks Lince Dorado For WWE Release, Izzy Responds, Father Deactivates Twitter Account

Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck in your future endeavors" The comment is likely a[...] Nov 06 - Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck in your future endeavors" The comment is likely a[...]

Top Dolla Says "There Is No Leader In Hit Row"

During his appearance on WWE After The Bell, Top Dolla spoke about how he believes there is no single leader of Hit Row. "A lot of people get mad saying, 'Swerve was the leader of Hit Row in NXT an[...] Nov 06 - During his appearance on WWE After The Bell, Top Dolla spoke about how he believes there is no single leader of Hit Row. "A lot of people get mad saying, 'Swerve was the leader of Hit Row in NXT an[...]

Danny Limelight On How Aron Stevens Helped Develop His Gimmick

Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona. “I was mixing wanting to be Danny Limelight. I was mix[...] Nov 06 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona. “I was mixing wanting to be Danny Limelight. I was mix[...]