Sugar Dunkerton Recalls WWE Telling Him They're "Not A Wrestling Company"
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 07, 2021
Sugar Dunkerton was recently a guest on Not The List & Ya Boy, where he shared what a WWE agent told him when he was working as an extra within the company.
"WWE is in a very, very unique situation in their rebuild. WWE, now more than ever, handles itself like a corporation corporation. We knew that, but especially behind the scenes, when we looked at how they're trimming the fat, how they're trying to get the dollar amount to look a certain way when they do investor calls, all this and all that. Here's the biggest thing that I'm noticing right now, and a lot of it is in relation to NXT. I think that they're in a position now where it's like, 'Okay, we got all this money coming in, we have these things going on.' -- I remember going to do extra work for them one day, and now more than ever, one of the things that one of the agents said makes more sense to me looking at this era WWE right now; 'We are not a wrestling company. We just happen to be an entertainment company that has a ring in the center of it.'"
"So the way that they're looking at it, it's almost like okay, if that's the case, and these rumors are true, this franchise that we got over here with Bray, too much of a headache, we got a machine, we know what works. We've made money off of people before, we will make it with somebody else. It's almost like a movie studio now. It's like, okay, if an actor is getting tough to deal with and we had a lot of money off of this franchise, screw it, we'll recast the actor or we'll come up with something new."
Dunkerton continued.
"The other thing that's tripping me out too is, whereas if you look at how NXT is set up nowadays, because they're trying to focus more on homegrown, less on bringing in the indie indie guys. This is the one thing if you're talking in corporate-speak that you need to think of. A lot of the indie guys were already coming in as successes, proven money makers, get to keep their name or they sold a name. Worse comes to worse, they could go back to that name when they go back to the indies. So these are guys that when you pitch them angles they don't like, stories that don't make sense, things of that nature, they're going to speak up. They're used to speaking up and they know they got options if something don't work out. It's like, okay, well, you want to do this? I did that, I got some checks off for you, I got some screen time, let me go see what these other companies are talking about. Let me go overseas for a while, etc, etc. Right?"
"What really made me think hard about this was them saying that they wanted that percentage of any outside endeavors that they do. Because WWE, if you're treating yourself not as a wrestling promotion, but like an entertainment company, like a record label, it's almost like a 360 deal. We've made you, as they say, so we deserve a cut off of all these other endeavors that you're getting involved in. So if you make all these new homegrown stars, the Tony D'Angelo's, the Xyon Quinn's, the Von Wagner's, all this other stuff like that. If you home grow them and make them and the WWE system is all they really know, or they had very little indie success that you bought them in early before they made it a career, when you blow them up and you make them an item and you say, hey, I want 30% of your Twitch, they're not gonna argue because it's like WWE gave me everything."
"So it's hard as a wrestling fan that's been watching WWE, they've been around forever. All this other stuff like that. It is what it is. But their movements are very, very, very, very business-related now. They want money. They're not here to make wrestlers anymore. They're here to make stars that can go to TV, that can go to movies, that can go to commercials, that could do reality bookings, music, all that other stuff and they get a cut off all of that. They're diversifying the portfolio, but they're using their roster to do it. So that's why you're starting to see the indie guys or the guys that are like, Well, what's going on? I feel like that's why they're starting to taper out."
Nov 07 - According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, which aired on November 4th, drew 118,000 viewers. This number is up from last week, which drew 100,000 viewers. This episode [...]
Nov 07 - As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, have had their[...]
Nov 07 - Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has announced his retirement from the squared circle due to health problems. In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the 56-year-old wre[...]
WWE Live Event Results (11/6/2021) WWE held a live event tonight from the SSE Arena in London, England, with SmackDown stars finally joining the UK tour. Here are your results: Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84 Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that [...]
Nov 06 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the name was going to be previously. "Well, I'm not re[...]
Nov 06 - WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match will feature Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owen[...]
Nov 06 - SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown returned to broadcasting FOX this week after last week’s show aired on FS1 due to [...]
WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark WWE has filed a new ring name trademark for a RAW Superstar. The company filed for "Veer Mahaan" on November 1, with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description: “Ma[...]
WWE Referee Given An Odd Name Change Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige. Christmas has changed all her social media handles to reflect this recent chang[...]
Nov 06 - Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting Keith Lee was frustrated with WWE prior to his release from the company on Thursday. On the PWTorch VIP audio show, Keller said that he heard from people backstage[...]
Nov 06 - Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. “This is the thing, I feel like i[...]
Nov 06 - Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck in your future endeavors" The comment is likely a[...]
Top Dolla Says "There Is No Leader In Hit Row" During his appearance on WWE After The Bell, Top Dolla spoke about how he believes there is no single leader of Hit Row. "A lot of people get mad saying, 'Swerve was the leader of Hit Row in NXT an[...]
Nov 06 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona. “I was mixing wanting to be Danny Limelight. I was mix[...]
Michael Cole Reflects On 25 Years Of Commentary Michael Cole was recently interviewed by the Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about being on the air for WWE for 25 years straight. “June will be 25 years on the air here, I want to make it 25[...]
AEW Rampage Results (November 5th 2021) It's Friday, you know what that means! AEW Rampage is live tonight from St. Louis! It's also the 5th of November and I hope you've all had an excellent bonfire night. Rampage is sure to contain firewo[...]
Nov 05 - AEW Rampage is live tonight and AEW are certainly making full use of the hour they have as they have booked two huge matches in back to back segments. Firstly, after a face to face confrontatio[...]
WWE Releases More Office Employees WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number of employees they have, but rather the roles the p[...]
Nov 05 - This past Friday, WWE NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement. Mitchell wrote the following: “Life is fun with you..let’s [...]
WWE File Trademark On Veer Mahaan's Ring Name On November 1st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for "Veer Mahaan" for the purposes of "entertainment services." Mark For: VEER MAHAAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categorie[...]
