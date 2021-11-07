Former Hit Row Member B-Fab Had Reportedly Just Signed New WWE Contract Before Being Released

New details have emerged regardless the release of former WWE SmackDown and NXT Superstar B-Fab of the Hit Row faction.

WrestlingHeadlines.com notes that according to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, B-Fab had just recently signed a brand new contract with WWE, literally weeks or even just days prior to her release.

Many fans have questioned why WWE would release B-Fab after she and the rest of Hit Row were quite recently been called up to the SmackDown roster from NXT. As of right now, there are no specific details as to why B-Fab was one of the many Superstars who were released from their contracts this week.