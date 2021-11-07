WWE Shortens the Names of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

As fans are aware, WWE is very fond of shortening the names of many of their Superstars. Two of Friday Night SmackDown's recent draft picks, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, have had their names shortened now as well.

Their profiles on WWE.com have confirmed that Angel Garza will now be known simply as Angel, while Humberto Carrillo will be known simply as Humberto.

Angel also sent out the following Tweet, confirming the changes: