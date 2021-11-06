Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease.
His wife broke the news on Facebook.
“It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.”
In addition to this, WWE issued the following statement:
Mosca’s incredible career began on the gridiron after playing football for the University of Notre Dame and being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1959. He instead took his talents to the Canadian Football League, where he played for over a decade and became a five-time all-star and eventual Canadian Football Hall of Famer. But when his playing days were over, Mosca shifted his focus to the world of sports-entertainment where he became known as Angelo “King Kong” Mosca and competed in such legendary promotions as AWA and Stampede Wrestling before arriving in WWE in the early 1980s to battle it out with the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and the late, great Pat Patterson.
After retiring from competition, Mosca remained an integral part of sports-entertainment as a color commentator and promoter.
WWE extends its condolences to Mosca’s family, friends and fans.