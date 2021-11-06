WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 06, 2021

Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84

Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease.

His wife broke the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.

In addition to this, WWE issued the following statement:

Angelo Mosca, Sr. passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Angelo Mosca, Sr. passed away at the age of 84.

Mosca’s incredible career began on the gridiron after playing football for the University of Notre Dame and being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1959. He instead took his talents to the Canadian Football League, where he played for over a decade and became a five-time all-star and eventual Canadian Football Hall of Famer. But when his playing days were over, Mosca shifted his focus to the world of sports-entertainment where he became known as Angelo “King Kong” Mosca and competed in such legendary promotions as AWA and Stampede Wrestling before arriving in WWE in the early 1980s to battle it out with the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and the late, great Pat Patterson.

After retiring from competition, Mosca remained an integral part of sports-entertainment as a color commentator and promoter.

WWE extends its condolences to Mosca’s family, friends and fans.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #angelo mosca
https://wrestlr.me/71925/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 06
Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84
Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on [...]
Nov 06 - Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. His wife broke the news on [...]
Nov 06
Ron Simmons Recalls Turning Down Race Related Gimmick In WCW
Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the nam[...]
Nov 06 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where he recalled teaming with Butch Reed in the tag-team Doom, and what the nam[...]
Nov 06
Ace Austin Reveals Impact His Grandmother Had On Wrestling Career
Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes f[...]
Nov 06 - Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother. “I think that strength comes f[...]
Nov 06
WWE Announces Men’s And Women’s Survivor Series 2021 Teams
WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match[...]
Nov 06 - WWE has announced the male and female competitors for both Team Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. The men’s elimination tag team match[...]
Nov 06
WWE SmackDown Return To Broadcasting On FOX Below 2 Million Viewers
SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown returned to broadcasting FOX this week[...]
Nov 06 - SpoilerTV has revealed the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown returned to broadcasting FOX this week[...]
Nov 06
WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark
WWE has filed a new ring name trademark for a RAW Superstar. The company filed for "Veer Mahaan" on November 1, with The United States Patent and Tra[...]
Nov 06 - WWE has filed a new ring name trademark for a RAW Superstar. The company filed for "Veer Mahaan" on November 1, with The United States Patent and Tra[...]
Nov 06
WWE Referee Given An Odd Name Change
Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige. Christmas has changed all her[...]
Nov 06 - Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige. Christmas has changed all her[...]
Nov 06
Keith Lee Reportedly Had 'Attitude Issues' Prior To WWE Release
Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting Keith Lee was frustrated with WWE prior to his release from the company on Thursday. On the PWTorch VIP audio sho[...]
Nov 06 - Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting Keith Lee was frustrated with WWE prior to his release from the company on Thursday. On the PWTorch VIP audio sho[...]
Nov 06
Moose Reveals Fans Bigoted Comments Toward Him, Says He Doesn't Know What's Going On With Josh Alexander Storyline
Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Ga[...]
Nov 06 - Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Ga[...]
Nov 06
Father Of WWE Superfan Izzy Mocks Lince Dorado For WWE Release, Izzy Responds, Father Deactivates Twitter Account
Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck [...]
Nov 06 - Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck [...]
Nov 06
Top Dolla Says "There Is No Leader In Hit Row"
During his appearance on WWE After The Bell, Top Dolla spoke about how he believes there is no single leader of Hit Row. "A lot of people get mad s[...]
Nov 06 - During his appearance on WWE After The Bell, Top Dolla spoke about how he believes there is no single leader of Hit Row. "A lot of people get mad s[...]

Nov 06
Danny Limelight On How Aron Stevens Helped Develop His Gimmick
Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona. “I w[...]
Nov 06 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona. “I w[...]
Nov 06
Michael Cole Reflects On 25 Years Of Commentary
Michael Cole was recently interviewed by the Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about being on the air for WWE for 25 years straight. “June will[...]
Nov 06 - Michael Cole was recently interviewed by the Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about being on the air for WWE for 25 years straight. “June will[...]
Nov 05
AEW Rampage Results (November 5th 2021)
It's Friday, you know what that means! AEW Rampage is live tonight from St. Louis! It's also the 5th of November and I hope you've all had an excellen[...]
Nov 05 - It's Friday, you know what that means! AEW Rampage is live tonight from St. Louis! It's also the 5th of November and I hope you've all had an excellen[...]
Nov 05
AEW Book Two Huge Matches For Full Gear On Rampage
AEW Rampage is live tonight and AEW are certainly making full use of the hour they have as they have booked two huge matches in back to back segments.[...]
Nov 05 - AEW Rampage is live tonight and AEW are certainly making full use of the hour they have as they have booked two huge matches in back to back segments.[...]
Nov 05
WWE Releases More Office Employees
WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number [...]
Nov 05 - WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number [...]
Nov 05
Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Announce Engagement
This past Friday, WWE NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement. Mitchell wrote the follo[...]
Nov 05 - This past Friday, WWE NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement. Mitchell wrote the follo[...]
Nov 05
WWE File Trademark On Veer Mahaan's Ring Name
On November 1st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for "Veer Mahaan" for the purposes of "entertainment services." Mark For: VEER MAHAAN tradema[...]
Nov 05 - On November 1st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for "Veer Mahaan" for the purposes of "entertainment services." Mark For: VEER MAHAAN tradema[...]
Nov 05
AEW Full Gear To Broadcast on Bleacher Report
AEW has announced that they will partner with Bleacher Report to air Full Gear on their platform on November 12th. You can check out the press releas[...]
Nov 05 - AEW has announced that they will partner with Bleacher Report to air Full Gear on their platform on November 12th. You can check out the press releas[...]
Nov 05
AEW's Kenny Omega and Dax Harwood Respond To Recent Wave of WWE Firings
Following the news of the massive wave of WWE releases, many fans have stated which stars they want to see end up in other promotions such as AEW, IMP[...]
Nov 05 - Following the news of the massive wave of WWE releases, many fans have stated which stars they want to see end up in other promotions such as AEW, IMP[...]
Nov 05
Keith Lee Reveals He Did Not Come Up With Bearcat Name
Keith Lee's nickname being changed to Bearcat in WWE led some fans to believe Lee had come up with the nickname himself and wanted to represent it. H[...]
Nov 05 - Keith Lee's nickname being changed to Bearcat in WWE led some fans to believe Lee had come up with the nickname himself and wanted to represent it. H[...]
Nov 05
Dana Brooke's Fiance Ulysses Diaz Arrested For Battery
Professional boxer Ulysses Diaz, the fiance of WWE's Dana Brooke, has been arrested. Local news reported that Diaz did research to find out where an [...]
Nov 05 - Professional boxer Ulysses Diaz, the fiance of WWE's Dana Brooke, has been arrested. Local news reported that Diaz did research to find out where an [...]
Nov 05
Trey Baxter (Now Blake Christian) Headed To GCW
Following his 30 day no-compete clause coming to an end, former WWE superstar Trey Baxter is headed to GCW on December 4th and 17th. Baxter made his [...]
Nov 05 - Following his 30 day no-compete clause coming to an end, former WWE superstar Trey Baxter is headed to GCW on December 4th and 17th. Baxter made his [...]
Nov 05
WWE Live Event Results (11/4/2021)
WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: [...]
Nov 05 - WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: [...]
Nov 05
DDT D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 Day One Results
DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The resu[...]
Nov 05 - DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The resu[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π