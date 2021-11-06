Angelo Mosca Has Passed Away, Aged 84

Former professional wrestler Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications with Alzheimer's disease.

His wife broke the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.”

In addition to this, WWE issued the following statement: