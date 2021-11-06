Ace Austin Reveals Impact His Grandmother Had On Wrestling Career

Ace Austin recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his relationship with his grandmother.

“I think that strength comes from my Grandmother, really. She’s the reason why I made it through so much. She’s the reason I was able to become a wrestler at all. I started training when I was 17 and I wouldn’t have been able to go out to the Samoans twice a week to train if not for her because I only had a learner’s permit to drive. I didn’t have a license yet when I was 17 so I had to have an adult with me to drive so she came with me to training twice a week every single week. She came with me to the show on the first Saturday of every month and she became part of the family with the Samoans and everybody loved her very much. She’s the reason I learned responsibility.”

Austin also spoke about being young but still feeling like he has something to share.