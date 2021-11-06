WWE Referee Given An Odd Name Change

Chloe Christmas, a referee on 205 Live and NXT brands has been given a new name. She will now be known as simply Paige.

Christmas has changed all her social media handles to reflect this recent change.

Of course, the name change is interesting due to former WWE Divas Champion Paige, who had to leave the ring action due to neck-related issues.

It is unknown if Page will ever be cleared for ring action, but given Edge and Daniel Bryan both were some years after retirement there is always hope.