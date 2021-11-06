Father Of WWE Superfan Izzy Mocks Lince Dorado For WWE Release, Izzy Responds, Father Deactivates Twitter Account
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 06, 2021
Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck in your future endeavors"
The comment is likely a response to a situation in 2018 where Dorado spoke out against the man's daughter Izzy taking a chokeslam bump during a match where she teamed up with Leva Bates against Effy Gibbs at a Punk Pro Wrestling event.
Dorado replied to the Tweet offering to meet with the man in person:
This resulted in the father deleting the tweet and issuing this apology:
“Lince, No need to talk because I have truly already said too much. I am man enough to admit when I’m wrong. I sincerely apologize for my insensitive tweet on Thursday. Deleting the tweet is not enough. I owe you a direct apology. I also recognize and respect what you are dealing with professionally in this moment. I should have never made such a rude, off the cuff remark. Again, I truly apologize for my actions. You are a talented wrestler I know that you will continue to thrive in the pro wrestling business. I want you to know that with sincerity I do wish you and your family all the best. #apology.”
Following this, Silagyi deactivated his account.
