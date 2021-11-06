Danny Limelight On How Aron Stevens Helped Develop His Gimmick

Danny Limelight will be in tonight's MLW War Chamber event in a Philly street fight for the MLW Tag Team Championships with his partner Slice Boogie.

“I was mixing wanting to be Danny Limelight. I was mixing being a father. I was mixing being a Marine, then trying to be Danny Rivera on TV. So it was just a lot for me to handle at the time. Then in 2020, Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, he kind of sat me down and was like, ‘you can do all this shit. You can do all the things, you can fly, you can grapple, you know, you’ve got all of that. This is what’s going to take you to the next level.’ He’s like, ‘you can be Danny Limelight, but we want you to be this Puerto Rican street kid, from New York, from your upbringing. Just go back to your roots’ is the word he said. ‘Go back to your roots.’ And I said ‘huh, I remember my roots.’ I never forget where I came from. So I was like, ‘alright, I’ll do this.’ And I think that’s when I made that decision to just be Danny Limelight, who I am, Puerto Rican kid from New York City, that’s when I started having the better matches of my career.”

Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona.

» More News From This Feed

Moose Reveals Fans Bigoted Comments Toward Him, Says He Doesn't Know What's Going On With Josh Alexander Storyline

Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. “This is the thing, I feel like i[...] Nov 06 - Moose was recently interviewed on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the negative reaction he got when he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. “This is the thing, I feel like i[...]

Father Of WWE Superfan Izzy Mocks Lince Dorado For WWE Release, Izzy Responds, Father Deactivates Twitter Account

Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck in your future endeavors" The comment is likely a[...] Nov 06 - Following the release of Lince Dorado from WWE, the father of a superfan named Izzy took to Twitter to mock the former superstar, tweeting "Good luck in your future endeavors" The comment is likely a[...]

Top Dolla Says "There Is No Leader In Hit Row"

During his appearance on WWE After The Bell, Top Dolla spoke about how he believes there is no single leader of Hit Row. "A lot of people get mad saying, 'Swerve was the leader of Hit Row in NXT an[...] Nov 06 - During his appearance on WWE After The Bell, Top Dolla spoke about how he believes there is no single leader of Hit Row. "A lot of people get mad saying, 'Swerve was the leader of Hit Row in NXT an[...]

Danny Limelight On How Aron Stevens Helped Develop His Gimmick

Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona. “I was mixing wanting to be Danny Limelight. I was mix[...] Nov 06 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on One-on-One on AdFreeShows, where he spoke about how Aron Stevens helped him develop his persona. “I was mixing wanting to be Danny Limelight. I was mix[...]

Michael Cole Reflects On 25 Years Of Commentary

Michael Cole was recently interviewed by the Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about being on the air for WWE for 25 years straight. “June will be 25 years on the air here, I want to make it 25[...] Nov 06 - Michael Cole was recently interviewed by the Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about being on the air for WWE for 25 years straight. “June will be 25 years on the air here, I want to make it 25[...]

AEW Rampage Results (November 5th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! AEW Rampage is live tonight from St. Louis! It's also the 5th of November and I hope you've all had an excellent bonfire night. Rampage is sure to contain firewo[...] Nov 05 - It's Friday, you know what that means! AEW Rampage is live tonight from St. Louis! It's also the 5th of November and I hope you've all had an excellent bonfire night. Rampage is sure to contain firewo[...]

AEW Book Two Huge Matches For Full Gear On Rampage

AEW Rampage is live tonight and AEW are certainly making full use of the hour they have as they have booked two huge matches in back to back segments. Firstly, after a face to face confrontatio[...] Nov 05 - AEW Rampage is live tonight and AEW are certainly making full use of the hour they have as they have booked two huge matches in back to back segments. Firstly, after a face to face confrontatio[...]

WWE Releases More Office Employees

WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number of employees they have, but rather the roles the p[...] Nov 05 - WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number of employees they have, but rather the roles the p[...]

Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Announce Engagement

This past Friday, WWE NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement. Mitchell wrote the following: “Life is fun with you..let’s [...] Nov 05 - This past Friday, WWE NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement. Mitchell wrote the following: “Life is fun with you..let’s [...]

WWE File Trademark On Veer Mahaan's Ring Name

On November 1st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for "Veer Mahaan" for the purposes of "entertainment services." Mark For: VEER MAHAAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categorie[...] Nov 05 - On November 1st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for "Veer Mahaan" for the purposes of "entertainment services." Mark For: VEER MAHAAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categorie[...]

AEW Full Gear To Broadcast on Bleacher Report

AEW has announced that they will partner with Bleacher Report to air Full Gear on their platform on November 12th. You can check out the press release here: Three World Championship Titles on the [...] Nov 05 - AEW has announced that they will partner with Bleacher Report to air Full Gear on their platform on November 12th. You can check out the press release here: Three World Championship Titles on the [...]

AEW's Kenny Omega and Dax Harwood Respond To Recent Wave of WWE Firings

Following the news of the massive wave of WWE releases, many fans have stated which stars they want to see end up in other promotions such as AEW, IMPACT and others. Kenny Omega took to Twitter to ma[...] Nov 05 - Following the news of the massive wave of WWE releases, many fans have stated which stars they want to see end up in other promotions such as AEW, IMPACT and others. Kenny Omega took to Twitter to ma[...]

Keith Lee Reveals He Did Not Come Up With Bearcat Name

Keith Lee's nickname being changed to Bearcat in WWE led some fans to believe Lee had come up with the nickname himself and wanted to represent it. However, when a fan on social media said something [...] Nov 05 - Keith Lee's nickname being changed to Bearcat in WWE led some fans to believe Lee had come up with the nickname himself and wanted to represent it. However, when a fan on social media said something [...]

Dana Brooke's Fiance Ulysses Diaz Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer Ulysses Diaz, the fiance of WWE's Dana Brooke, has been arrested. Local news reported that Diaz did research to find out where an online troll was living and allegedly punched the [...] Nov 05 - Professional boxer Ulysses Diaz, the fiance of WWE's Dana Brooke, has been arrested. Local news reported that Diaz did research to find out where an online troll was living and allegedly punched the [...]

Trey Baxter (Now Blake Christian) Headed To GCW

Following his 30 day no-compete clause coming to an end, former WWE superstar Trey Baxter is headed to GCW on December 4th and 17th. Baxter made his last WWE appearance on October 8th for 205 Live, a[...] Nov 05 - Following his 30 day no-compete clause coming to an end, former WWE superstar Trey Baxter is headed to GCW on December 4th and 17th. Baxter made his last WWE appearance on October 8th for 205 Live, a[...]

WWE Live Event Results (11/4/2021)

WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Bal[...] Nov 05 - WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Bal[...]

DDT D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 Day One Results

DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: Pre-Show: Yuya Koroku and [...] Nov 05 - DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: Pre-Show: Yuya Koroku and [...]

BJPW Live in Kagoshima Results

Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows: Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 202[...] Nov 05 - Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows: Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 202[...]

Four Of Last Night's WWE Firings Were Due To Wrestlers Not Being Vaccinated

As reported last night, WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday. The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she [...] Nov 05 - As reported last night, WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday. The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she [...]

The Reason WWE Released So Many Superstars Revealed

Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases he[...] Nov 04 - Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases he[...]

WWE Releases Multiple Superstars, Including Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie

In what is being termed "Black Thursday", WWE has released a number of Superstars today, including some big names such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie. Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete [...] Nov 04 - In what is being termed "Black Thursday", WWE has released a number of Superstars today, including some big names such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie. Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete [...]

Tony Khan Addresses Jon Moxley Entering Treatment For Alcoholism

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...] Nov 04 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...]

WWE Commentator Michael Cole Reveals He Has 65 Percent Hearing Loss

WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Cole talk about during commercial breaks on Fr[...] Nov 04 - WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Cole talk about during commercial breaks on Fr[...]

WWE NXT UK Results - 11/4/21

WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...] Nov 04 - WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...]