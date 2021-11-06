Michael Cole Reflects On 25 Years Of Commentary

Michael Cole was recently interviewed by the Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about being on the air for WWE for 25 years straight.

“June will be 25 years on the air here, I want to make it 25 years because there’s not anybody, at least in our line of work that’s been on the air 52 weeks a year for 25 straight years.”

Cole says WWE has given him everything in his life.

“I want to set an example for the people that are just starting on the team, but WWE’s given me everything in my life. They have, they’ve given me everything in my life. I’ve put kids through college, my wife had a kidney transplant that was able to be taken care of because of this company, and I want to give back to the company everything that it gave to me. Also, when we have a young announcer like a Vic Joseph on NXT, or a Jimmy Smith on Monday Night RAW, or Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, all of those guys. I want to be able to give back to them a bit and help them along the way so that they can become the next generation of the great announcers in WWE history. There’s been very few that have been at the level that I’m at. There’s Vince McMahon and you had Gorilla Monsoon, you had Jim Ross and you had me, and now you’re looking for that next person that’s going to fit into that role.”

Cole compared his commentary role to classic news hosts from the 20th century.