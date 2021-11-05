WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Results (November 5th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 05, 2021

It's Friday, you know what that means! AEW Rampage is live tonight from St. Louis! It's also the 5th of November and I hope you've all had an excellent bonfire night. Rampage is sure to contain fireworks tonight as aside from the matches we have lined up, we get a head-to-head with two of the best talkers in all of wrestling as Eddie Kingston faces of with CM Punk. Not to mention Johnny Hungie vs Budge! With Taz, Excalibur & Ricky Starks on commentary, we're all set so let's get to the wrestling.

Bryan Danielson defeated Anthony Bowens w/ Max Caster via Submission (9:14)

We get an unannounced match starting of AEW for once. Max Caster involves a brutal line about Bryan Danielson's Father-In-Law and it takes me a few moments to regain my composure from full on belly laughing at that one. Kudos.

When the match gets underway, Anthony Bowens tries to outwrestle Danielson and has a modicum of success early but it was never going to last long as Danielson takes control following a big head kick. Danielson soon takes the match to the mat again to try and lock in a Juji Gatame but Bowens does well to fight out of it before Bowens ends up on the outside. Danielson goes for a kick from the apron but gets caught and driven into the apron and when Bowens returns to the ring, Caster takes advantage of the referee being distracted with a cheap shot as we head to break. Bowens dominates the match throughout the break and Caster gets involved when he can. As we return, Danielson rises to his feet and dominates a striking exchange which concludes with his patented running elbow. He follows up his repeated kicks to the kneeling opponent and gets a two count straight after. Danielson seems to be leading up towards the end of this but Bowens manages to get Bryan caught up on the ropes and hits a DDT he calls The Arrival. Danielson is still the dominant man though as he hits Caster with a Dropkick and sends Bowens out to join him before taking them both out with a dive from the top rope. He returns Bowens to the ring, stamps on his face for good measure and locks in the LeBell Lock to get the submission victory. A fun way to start of AEW Rampage!

Andrade, FTR & MJF Backstage Interview

Basically, this is an entire segment is just an explanation as to why FTR are helping Andrade. Money is the answer. They all say Cody Rhodes sucks and then FTR call out PAC.

Eddie Kingston & CM Punk Showdown

CM Punk starts on the ring on his own and he straight away asks Eddie to join him in "his" ring. Eddie's music plays but no sign of him so Punk says he needs to talk more because Eddie likes to interrupt like he did last week and out he comes. He joins Punk in the ring and Eddie asks Punk if he wants an apology. Punk says he understands it sounds condescending but Eddie is in the wrong so he should apologise. Eddie mocks Punk and says he wasn't here on Wednesday and explains why but he tells Punk that the world's tiniest violin is playing for him. Eddie asks who Punk is and then tells the crowd Punk was once a hero of his but Punk judged Eddie back in the day. Eddie is fired up as he berates Punk but Punk tells him that everyone judged him but that was because they held him to a higher standard because he saw the potential in him. Punk says that he doesn't apologise for that back then but he apologises for holding Eddie to that standard now because he's nothing but a bum.

Eddie retorts that nobody in the back wants CM Punk here so he should leave but he sees Punk getting mad and offers him out for Full Gear and Punk accepts. He tries to leave but Eddie stops him and tells him he's gonna beat him up at Full Gear and suggests he leaves for 7 years again after he's done. They brawl afterwards and the locker room has to empty to split them apart. Nothing I type will do this justice. This was on another level as far as back and forth promos go. Unreal. Full Gear can't come soon enough!

Christian Cage Interview

We cut away to Christian with the Jurassic Express and Christian calls out Nick for calling them tough guys like last week. They call out the Superkliq for Full Gear in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Let's Go! That will be so good. AEW just announced two huge matches for Full Gear in 60 seconds. Incredible work.

Red Velvet defeated The Bunny via Pinfall (3:34) to advance to the TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Finals

Red Velvet is wasting no time here as she sprints to the ring and attacks the Bunny as the bell rings to get an early advantage. Velvet is on fire a she dominates the Bunny both inside and out of the ring as we see Jade Cargill ringside. Bunny manages to throw Velvet into the barricade to get back into the match and then Bunny gets Velvet and drives her face first into the steel steps. They return to the ring and Bunny continues her attack and Velvet looks to be in trouble. Velvet manages to fire back with a leg lariat and gets a two with a Stunner but Bunny rolls her up for her own two. She continues with a Death Valley Driver for another two and then hits a Superkick and sets up to take her Down the Rabbit Hole but Red Velvet fights out of it and hits the Final Slice out of nowhere and gets the pin to set up a rematch between her and Jade Cargill in the Quarter Finals! They scream at each other after the match!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

The best part of the show! Mark Henry asks Silver why he had so many weird requests for Adam Cole on BTE. Silver says he's just trying to help. Cole interrupts and says that he thinks Silver is just insecure and they go back and forth a little but it doesn't matter because we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event!!!

Adam Cole defeated John Silver w/ The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) via Pinfall (11:04)

John Silver starts off by shouting BUDGE but Cole hits him with a pump kick. He tries to take control but he seems woozy still from that Conchairto on Wednesday. Silver fights back into it with his innovative offence and seems to have control but when they're on the apron, Cole takes over following a Snapmare and we get the Superkliq Superkiss on the floor as we head to break.

Cole maintains dominance throughout the break but has to consistently take breaks in order to steady himself. We return from break to Silver almost wining it as he turns a Hurricanrana into a Sit Out Powerbomb for two. They go to a striking exchange which Silver seems to have won till Cole pulls some kicks out of nowhere and hits a Neckbreaker for his own two count. He goes for the Boom but Silver hits him with a huge clothesline and a Knee to the back of his head, a German Suplex and a Pump Kick but Matt Jackson pulls his leg on the rope to save him. The Dark Order storm out to deal with the Bucks and Silver catches Cole with the Spin Doctor in all the commotion for a 2.9 count. Both men end up fighting on the top rope and Cole gets the better of it, Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise but Silver powers out. He seems to have Cole in trouble but as he tries to follow up, he walks into a Superkick. Cole quickly follows with another and then finishes with the Boom to get the pinfall victory. That was a lot of fun!

And so concludes the fastest hour in all professional wrestling. This felt like a really good episode this week and that's partially due to it being live no doubt. Long may it continue. I'll be back on Monday for Dark Elevation as we finally hit Full Gear week but you can find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy too. Have a great weekend everyone and word to your mother!

 


