AEW Book Two Huge Matches For Full Gear On Rampage

AEW Rampage is live tonight and AEW are certainly making full use of the hour they have as they have booked two huge matches in back to back segments.

Firstly, after a face to face confrontation, Tony Khan officially booked CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston which judging by tonights segment will be an absolute war.

I’ll make it official right here right now as we all watch #AEWRampage together: @CMPunk vs. Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981 at FULL GEAR next Saturday November 13 on ppv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 6, 2021

Straight after they cut backstage to Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy who called out the Superkliq of Adam Cole and the Young Bucks for a Falls Count Anywhere match at full gear.

.@Christian4Peeps & #JurassicExpress have gone round and round with the #SuperKliq and they want to see if they're really TOUGH GUYS. They challenge @AdamColePro & the @youngbucks to a FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE match at #AEWFullGear! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CF8uvYXAwC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021

Which match at Full Gear are you most looking forward to?