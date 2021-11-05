WWE File Trademark On Veer Mahaan's Ring Name

Mark For: VEER MAHAAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

On November 1st, WWE filed a trademark with the USPTO for "Veer Mahaan" for the purposes of "entertainment services."

WWE Releases More Office Employees

WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number of employees they have, but rather the roles the p[...] Nov 05 - WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number of employees they have, but rather the roles the p[...]

Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Announce Engagement

This past Friday, WWE NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement. Mitchell wrote the following: “Life is fun with you..let’s [...] Nov 05 - This past Friday, WWE NXT 2.0 commentator Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell announced their engagement. Mitchell wrote the following: “Life is fun with you..let’s [...]

AEW Full Gear To Broadcast on Bleacher Report

AEW has announced that they will partner with Bleacher Report to air Full Gear on their platform on November 12th. You can check out the press release here: Three World Championship Titles on the [...] Nov 05 - AEW has announced that they will partner with Bleacher Report to air Full Gear on their platform on November 12th. You can check out the press release here: Three World Championship Titles on the [...]

AEW's Kenny Omega and Dax Harwood Respond To Recent Wave of WWE Firings

Following the news of the massive wave of WWE releases, many fans have stated which stars they want to see end up in other promotions such as AEW, IMPACT and others. Kenny Omega took to Twitter to ma[...] Nov 05 - Following the news of the massive wave of WWE releases, many fans have stated which stars they want to see end up in other promotions such as AEW, IMPACT and others. Kenny Omega took to Twitter to ma[...]

Keith Lee Reveals He Did Not Come Up With Bearcat Name

Keith Lee's nickname being changed to Bearcat in WWE led some fans to believe Lee had come up with the nickname himself and wanted to represent it. However, when a fan on social media said something [...] Nov 05 - Keith Lee's nickname being changed to Bearcat in WWE led some fans to believe Lee had come up with the nickname himself and wanted to represent it. However, when a fan on social media said something [...]

Dana Brooke's Fiance Ulysses Diaz Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer Ulysses Diaz, the fiance of WWE's Dana Brooke, has been arrested. Local news reported that Diaz did research to find out where an online troll was living and allegedly punched the [...] Nov 05 - Professional boxer Ulysses Diaz, the fiance of WWE's Dana Brooke, has been arrested. Local news reported that Diaz did research to find out where an online troll was living and allegedly punched the [...]

Trey Baxter (Now Blake Christian) Headed To GCW

Following his 30 day no-compete clause coming to an end, former WWE superstar Trey Baxter is headed to GCW on December 4th and 17th. Baxter made his last WWE appearance on October 8th for 205 Live, a[...] Nov 05 - Following his 30 day no-compete clause coming to an end, former WWE superstar Trey Baxter is headed to GCW on December 4th and 17th. Baxter made his last WWE appearance on October 8th for 205 Live, a[...]

WWE Live Event Results (11/4/2021)

WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Bal[...] Nov 05 - WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Bal[...]

DDT D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 Day One Results

DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: Pre-Show: Yuya Koroku and [...] Nov 05 - DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: Pre-Show: Yuya Koroku and [...]

BJPW Live in Kagoshima Results

Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows: Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 202[...] Nov 05 - Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows: Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 202[...]

Four Of Last Night's WWE Firings Were Due To Wrestlers Not Being Vaccinated

As reported last night, WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday. The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she [...] Nov 05 - As reported last night, WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday. The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she [...]

The Reason WWE Released So Many Superstars Revealed

Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases he[...] Nov 04 - Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases he[...]

WWE Releases Multiple Superstars, Including Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie

In what is being termed "Black Thursday", WWE has released a number of Superstars today, including some big names such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie. Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete [...] Nov 04 - In what is being termed "Black Thursday", WWE has released a number of Superstars today, including some big names such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie. Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete [...]

Tony Khan Addresses Jon Moxley Entering Treatment For Alcoholism

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...] Nov 04 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...]

WWE Commentator Michael Cole Reveals He Has 65 Percent Hearing Loss

WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Cole talk about during commercial breaks on Fr[...] Nov 04 - WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Cole talk about during commercial breaks on Fr[...]

WWE NXT UK Results - 11/4/21

WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...] Nov 04 - WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...]

Paul Wight Reveals Why Shaq Match Never Took Place

During an interview Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication. Wight also revealed he is still up f[...] Nov 04 - During an interview Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication. Wight also revealed he is still up f[...]

WWE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million. WWE issued the following: WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Third Quarter 2021 Hi[...] Nov 04 - WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million. WWE issued the following: WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Third Quarter 2021 Hi[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Slips Further Away From One Million Viewers Again

The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show [...] Nov 04 - The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show [...]

Kurt Angle Hated Storyline With Booker T and Sharmell

Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...] Nov 04 - Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...]

Kofi Kingston Believes The New Day Is The Greatest Faction Of All Time

Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...] Nov 04 - Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...]

Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...] Nov 04 - Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...]

Zoey Stark Suffers Legitimate Injury, Written Off Television

WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...] Nov 04 - WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...]