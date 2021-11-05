AEW Full Gear To Broadcast on Bleacher Report

AEW has announced that they will partner with Bleacher Report to air Full Gear on their platform on November 12th.

You can check out the press release here:

Three World Championship Titles on the Line in Epic AEW FULL GEAR Pay-Per-View Event Streamed on Bleacher Report

— FULL GEAR will be Streamed Live on B/R App, Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8pm ET for $49.99 —

November 5, 2021 –AEW (All Elite Wrestling) will put three of its world championships on the line in a pay-per-view event to remember with its 2021 iteration of “FULL GEAR.” AEW’s hottest stars will take to the ring live from the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET as tensions and feuds will come to a head within an action-packed slate of bouts.

FULL GEAR will be streamed in the U.S. on Bleacher Report via the Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event here.

The jam-packed card for FULL GEAR includes:

• AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (C) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page • AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (C) vs. Tay Conti • AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) (C) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

• AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro • Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert)

• MJF vs. Darby Allin

• Additional matches to be announced

Viewers will be able to stream FULL GEAR on the B/R app (available on Android and iOS platforms), BleacherReport.com or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the FULL GEAR action across its most engaged social channels.

FULL GEAR will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers. For a full list of viewing options, visit AEW’s website.