WWE Live Event Results (11/4/2021) WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Bal[...]
DDT D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 Day One Results DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: Pre-Show: Yuya Koroku and [...]
BJPW Live in Kagoshima Results Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows: Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 202[...]
Nov 05 - As reported last night, WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday. The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she [...]
The Reason WWE Released So Many Superstars Revealed Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases he[...]
Nov 04 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...]
Nov 04 - WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Cole talk about during commercial breaks on Fr[...]
WWE NXT UK Results - 11/4/21 WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...]
Nov 04 - During an interview Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication. Wight also revealed he is still up f[...]
WWE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million. WWE issued the following: WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Third Quarter 2021 Hi[...]
Nov 04 - The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show [...]
Nov 04 - Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...]
Nov 04 - Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...]
Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...]
Nov 04 - WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...]
Nov 04 - Ring of Honor's parent company Sinclair Broadcasting has released their third quarter earnings for 2021, which you can read here: SINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS BALTIMORE (N[...]
Nov 04 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston that took place on the latest episode of Rampage. “I asked yo[...]
Nov 04 - Following last night's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson called Justin Roberts into the ring and made references to when he got fired from WWE during the Nexus invasion for choking him with his tie. Dani[...]
Nov 04 - Edge was recently interviewed by The Kids On The Escalator, where Edge revealed why he wanted Jessika Carr to referee his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. “I had SummerSlam coming u[...]
Nov 04 - Five talents have been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page. They are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of the website. PWInsid[...]
Nov 04 - Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed advice that William Regal gave him. "William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days tha[...]
Nov 04 - WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006. According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate [...]
Jon Moxley Thought AEW Was An Indy When He Signed Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially. "I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think [...]
Nov 04 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his entrance music in AEW being the same as the music he had in ROh. “It was a little bit of circumstance, maybe sere[...]