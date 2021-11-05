BJPW Live in Kagoshima Results
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 05, 2021
Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows:
Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 2021 Match.
Kota Sekifuda def. Kankuro Hoshino in a Singles Match.
Kishin Kawabata and Ryuji Ito def. Yuichi Taniguchi and Abdullah Kobayashi in a Tag Team Match.
Drew Parker and Yuki Ishikawa def. Jaki Numazawa and Yuko Miyamoto in a Fluorescent Light Tubes Deathmatch.
Daichi Hashimoto, Hideyoshi Kamitani and Takuya Nomura def. Quiet Storm, Kazuki Hashimoto and Yuya Aoki in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
Ryota Hama and Yasufumi Nakanoue def. Daisuke Sekimoto and Yuji Okabayashi in a Tag Team Match.
BJPW Live in Kagoshima Results
