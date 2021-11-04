WWE Commentator Michael Cole Reveals He Has 65 Percent Hearing Loss

WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss.

McAfee was asked what he and Pat talk about during commercial breaks on Friday Night SmackDown, he said, "Mike Cole’s deaf, so he can’t hear a f—ing thing we say"

Cole then replied, "That is true, I’m actually, like, 65 percent hearing loss." and wears an earpiece during WWE broadcasts to enable him to do his job.

McAfee then said, "I’m like, man, I appreciate your commitment to the entertainment because that’s 100 percent because of you having a headset on for 25 years"