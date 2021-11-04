Paul Wight Reveals Why Shaq Match Never Took Place
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2021
During an interview
Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication.
Wight also revealed he is still up for the match:
“Absolutely. It got very close to happening. I think we dropped the ball a little bit on communication. Shaq’s a real busy dude, he’s got a lot going on, a lot of brands. I think the biggest thing was aligning WWE and Shaq for what WWE’s vision was of the match they wanted us to have.
“Around WrestleMania season it’s usually a tough time for Shaq because there’s basketball going on and a lot of things that occupy his time. I think with AEW we don’t have as much red tape. I mean, Shaq’s already competed in AEW. I think this is an opportunity for us to have that spectacle match and have some fun with it. Honestly, I think it’s closer to happening than it’s ever been.” Big Show challenges Shaq to a match at WrestleMania
