WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

WWE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2021

WWE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million.

WWE issued the following:

WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights*

*(All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated otherwise)

Revenue was $255.8 million, an increase of 15% or $34.2 million, primarily driven by higher ticket sales and, to a lesser extent, venue merchandise sales, resulting from the Company’s return to ticketed live events, including SummerSlam

Operating income was $64.0 million, an increase of 1% or $0.6 million, benefitting from the growth in revenue and the absence of COVID-associated severance expense as compared to the prior year. This benefit was largely offset by higher television and event-related production expense

Adjusted OIBDA1 was $77.9 million, a decrease of 8% or $6.4 million. Adjusted OIBDA in the prior year quarter excludes COVID-associated severance expense

WWE returned to live event touring beginning July 16, 2021, with strong demand for tickets that outpaced expectations. WWE live events in North America attracted the highest quarterly average attendance in more than a decade

SummerSlam was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in front of a record-breaking, sold-out crowd of more than 51,000 fans. As the most watched
SummerSlam in the Company’s history, the event also set a record for sponsorship and grew merchandise sales by 155% compared with 2019’s SummerSlam.

Digital video views were a record 12.8 billion, an increase of 39%, and hours consumed were a record 411 million, an increase of 20%, across digital and social platforms2

Return of capital to shareholders totaled $31.0 million, including $21.9 million in share repurchases and $9.1 million in dividends paid
Business Outlook3

*(All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated otherwise)

In January, the Company issued Adjusted OIBDA guidance of $270 million to $305 million for the full year 2021. Based on outperformance to-date and revised expectations for the full year, the Company is raising its guidance. Adjusted OIBDA is now expected to be within a range of $305 million to $315 million with the staging of only one large-scale international event. The revised full year guidance implies fourth quarter Adjusted OIBDA of $75 million to $85 million as compared to $51.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020. The year-over-year increase in fourth quarter 2021 is driven by the staging of one large-scale international event, which the Company was unable to stage in fourth quarter 2020

STAMFORD, Conn.,November 4, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“During the third quarter, we returned to live event touring with record average attendance, driving our better-than-expected performance,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Even with only one large-scale international event due to COVID-related circumstances, we will exceed our previous financial guidance given the overall strength in each of our business lines. We think our performance highlights the strength of our brand globally and supports our belief that we are well-positioned to maximize the value of our content and drive long-term shareholder value.”

Kristina Salen, WWE Chief Financial Officer, added “In the quarter, our better-than-expected revenue of $255.8 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $77.9 million reflected robust demand for our live events as we returned to touring and attracted average attendance above 2019 levels. Even with only one large-scale international event this year, we are raising our full-year 2021 Adjusted OIBDA guidance to a range of $305 million to $315 million.”

Third-Quarter Consolidated Results*

* (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated otherwise)

Revenue was $255.8 million, an increase of 15% or $34.2 million, primarily driven by higher ticket sales and, to a lesser extent, venue merchandise sales, resulting from the Company’s return to ticketed live events, including SummerSlam. Additionally, the contractual escalation of core content rights fees from the distribution of the Company’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, was partially offset by a decrease in network revenue, driven by the timing of the recognition of content license fees associated with the delivery of WWE Network content to Peacock as compared to the recognition of subscription revenue in the prior year quarter.

Operating Income was $64.0 million, an increase of 1% or $0.6 million, benefitting from the growth in revenue (described above) and the absence of a $5.5 million COVID-associated severance expense as compared to the prior year. This benefit was largely offset by higher television and event-related production expense related to the Company’s weekly, in-ring content and SummerSlam as the Company returned to live event touring in July. In the prior year quarter, WWE produced a majority of weekly, televised content from its lower production cost training facility. The Company’s operating income margin decreased to 25.0% from 28.6%, driven by the increase in production expense (described above).

Adjusted OIBDA (which excludes stock compensation) was $77.9 million, a decrease of 8% or $6.4 million. Adjusted OIBDA in the prior year quarter excludes $5.5 million in COVID-associated severance expense (described above). The Company’s Adjusted OIBDA margin decreased to 30.5% from 38.0%.

Net Income was $43.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, a decrease from $48.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2020, reflecting after-tax unrealized gains of $5.2 million in the prior year quarter primarily related to the value of the Company’s DraftKings investment.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $56.9 million, a decrease from $116.8 million, primarily driven by the timing of collections associated with our large-scale international events in the prior year quarter.

Free Cash Flow was $44.8 million, a decrease from $110.8 million, driven by the decrease in operating cash flow primarily due to the change in working capital and, to a lesser extent, the increase in capital expenditures.4

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $449 million as of September 30, 2021.

Debt totaled $221 million as of September 30, 2021, including $200 million associated with the carrying value of convertible senior notes due 2023. The Company has no amounts outstanding under its revolving line of credit and estimates related debt capacity of approximately $200 million.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

The Company returned $31.0 million to shareholders in the third quarter 2021, including $21.9 million in share repurchases and $9.1 million in dividends paid. Under the Company’s existing share repurchase program, nearly 432,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of $50.68 per share in the third quarter 2021, resulting in approximately $301 million remaining available for repurchase pursuant to the Company’s $500 million authorization. WWE intends to continue opportunistic repurchases under the program.

Basis of Presentation

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included the impact of $8.1 million in severance expense. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included $5.5 million in severance expense, partially offset by a net gain of $2.9 million related to certain equity investments, which included unrealized gains of $14.4 million primarily related to the Company’s DraftKings investment (which was subsequently sold in the fourth quarter 2020) partially offset by $11.5 million in impairment charges. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included the impact of $6.7 million of unrealized gains primarily related to the value of the Company’s DraftKings investment, partially offset by $5.5 million in severance expense. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 can be found in the supplemental schedule on page 13 of this release.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/71891/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 04
Tony Khan Addresses Jon Moxley Entering Treatment For Alcoholism
AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...]
Nov 04 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...]
Nov 04
WWE Commentator Michael Cole Reveals He Has 65 Percent Hearing Loss
WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Pat talk about during commercial breaks on Fri[...]
Nov 04 - WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Pat talk about during commercial breaks on Fri[...]
Nov 04
WWE NXT UK Results - 11/4/21
 WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...]
Nov 04 -  WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...]
Nov 04
Paul Wight Reveals Why Shaq Match Never Took Place
During an interview Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication. Wight also revealed he is still up f[...]
Nov 04 - During an interview Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication. Wight also revealed he is still up f[...]
Nov 04
WWE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million. WWE issued the following: WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Third Quarter 2021 Hi[...]
Nov 04 - WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million. WWE issued the following: WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Third Quarter 2021 Hi[...]
Nov 04
AEW Dynamite Viewership Slips Further Away From One Million Viewers Again
The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show [...]
Nov 04 - The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show [...]
Nov 04
Kurt Angle Hated Storyline With Booker T and Sharmell
Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...]
Nov 04 - Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...]
Nov 04
Kofi Kingston Believes The New Day Is The Greatest Faction Of All Time
Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...]
Nov 04 - Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...]
Nov 04
Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars
Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...]
Nov 04 - Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...]
Nov 04
Zoey Stark Suffers Legitimate Injury, Written Off Television
WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...]
Nov 04 - WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...]
Nov 04
Sinclair Broadcasting, ROH's Parent Company, Reveals Third Quarter Earnings For 2021
Ring of Honor's parent company Sinclair Broadcasting has released their third quarter earnings for 2021, which you can read here: SINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS BALTIMORE (N[...]
Nov 04 - Ring of Honor's parent company Sinclair Broadcasting has released their third quarter earnings for 2021, which you can read here: SINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS BALTIMORE (N[...]

Nov 04
Eric Bischoff Says Only Hardcore Fans Understood Punk/Kingston Confrontation, Says Rampage Needs More Storylines
During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston that took place on the latest episode of Rampage. “I asked yo[...]
Nov 04 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston that took place on the latest episode of Rampage. “I asked yo[...]
Nov 04
WATCH: Bryan Danielson Threatens To Choke Justin Roberts With His Tie After Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Following last night's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson called Justin Roberts into the ring and made references to when he got fired from WWE during the Nexus invasion for choking him with his tie. Dani[...]
Nov 04 - Following last night's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson called Justin Roberts into the ring and made references to when he got fired from WWE during the Nexus invasion for choking him with his tie. Dani[...]
Nov 04
Edge Didn't Want To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia, Demanded Jessika Carr Be Referee To Make Equality Statement
Edge was recently interviewed by The Kids On The Escalator, where Edge revealed why he wanted Jessika Carr to referee his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. “I had SummerSlam coming u[...]
Nov 04 - Edge was recently interviewed by The Kids On The Escalator, where Edge revealed why he wanted Jessika Carr to referee his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. “I had SummerSlam coming u[...]
Nov 04
Five Names Removed From IMPACT Wrestling Roster Page, Apparently Not Released Though
Five talents have been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page. They are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of the website. PWInsid[...]
Nov 04 - Five talents have been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page. They are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of the website. PWInsid[...]
Nov 04
Corey Graves Reveals Advice William Regal Gave Him In NXT
Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed advice that William Regal gave him. "William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days tha[...]
Nov 04 - Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed advice that William Regal gave him. "William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days tha[...]
Nov 04
WWE Releases Several Staff Members, More Releases May Be Coming
WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006. According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate [...]
Nov 04 - WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006. According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate [...]
Nov 04
Jon Moxley Thought AEW Was An Indy When He Signed
Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially. "I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think [...]
Nov 04 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially. "I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think [...]
Nov 04
Bobby Fish Talks Coming To AEW, Getting His ROH Music Back
Bobby Fish was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his entrance music in AEW being the same as the music he had in ROh. “It was a little bit of circumstance, maybe sere[...]
Nov 04 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his entrance music in AEW being the same as the music he had in ROh. “It was a little bit of circumstance, maybe sere[...]
Nov 04
Court Bauer Discusses Adding Azteca Underground To MLW Programming
MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español fee[...]
Nov 04 - MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español fee[...]
Nov 04
Big E Wanted To Face Goldberg At Crown Jewel
During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...]
Nov 04 - During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...]
Nov 04
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 9 Results
Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...]
Nov 04 - Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...]
Nov 04
Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber Tee Off On Samuray Del Sol For Misspelling Brodie Lee's Name In A Tweet
Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee. "Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) bef[...]
Nov 04 - Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee. "Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) bef[...]
Nov 03
AEW Dynamite Results (November 3rd 2021)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...]
Nov 03 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...]
Nov 03
Miro vs Bryan Danielson Set For Eliminator Tournament Final At Full Gear
On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess piece[...]
Nov 03 - On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess piece[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π