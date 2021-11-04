AEW Dynamite Viewership Slips Further Away From One Million Viewers Again

The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.

As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show finished #6 in the demo rating on cable for the night. This was down on the 941,000 viewers the show previously drew last week.

There was some hope that with last week's episode dropping to below one million for the show's first night back on Wednesday that this week the viewership would recover, however that hasn't been the case.

The last time AEW scored such viewership was back in July for their first episode back on the road.

A couple of factors could be at play, the fact the show moved to Saturday from Wednesday recently and also the fact the broadcast isn't airing in primetime in certain time zones for a while.

Interestingly the company did not announce any matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite this past Wednesday so it will be interesting to see what they have planned to boost viewership.