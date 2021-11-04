Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

"Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and talk about how pretty the outfits were. I’ve watched pretty much every season. I did get a little busy in the middle of my life when I decided to do dental school and professional wrestling at the same time. So if I missed one, I go back and watch them on the treadmill—I watch Dancing With the Stars past dances and professional wrestling matches."

Baker spoke about who she liked on the show in the past.

"Obviously, Chris Jericho. All the wrestlers actually, including Nikki Bella and Miz, who is absolutely killing it. He is not afraid to commit to these characters. I’m not going to lie: I did not think he would be as good a dancer as he has been. He is fantastic. I’m a Pittsburgh Steelers girl, so when Hines Ward won, it was amazing."

Baker spoke about the similarities between Dancing With The Stars and professional wrestling.

"With professional wrestling, when you turn heel, you have to let go of every social norm you’ve ever been taught and be unlikable. You have to learn to be the villain. The dancers are turning themselves into these characters to tell a story. Just being online and seeing criticism from people who have no idea what they are talking about but feel they need to be sitting next to Derek Hough to judge—there is that aspect, too."

Baker finally closed with stating how she wants to be part of the show.