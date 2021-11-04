Jon Moxley Thought AEW Was An Indy When He Signed

Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially.

"I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think what people don't understand is that it wasn't a super easy decision to go to AEW. It wasn't easy at all. It was actually very scary to go to AEW. The timing was so crazy. It was almost like, I didn't choose this, the Universe chose me. Like, I would be like a pussy if I didn't take this opportunity. Of all people, at this exact moment in time and this crazy crossroads of pro wrestling with all this shit going down, there's this chance for one person to step in and do this, and you were the guy the universe picked. It wasn't an easy decision to sign with AEW. A lot of people think, 'You left WWE and just worked for another company. It wasn't a risk.' It was down to wire before that original Double or Nothing. I was trying to figure out who I was as a pro wrestler still. The AEW thing was scary. I didn't know who these people are, I didn't want it to be another WWE and just sign some contract. I just got out of a divorce and jump right into another marriage when I don't know this person? I didn't know Tony. I met Tony a couple of weeks before Double or Nothing. Jericho was a big help. He was the first guy I talked to about it. AEW, I didn't think it was a big deal. I thought it was an Indie. Just another place I could work on the weekend. I didn't know where they ran. It didn't hit my radar like at all. That's when I talked to Jericho and he was, 'No, this is a real thing. I signed here. They have real money.' I had no idea. I was in such a bad state and I was just trying to get through the contract. I was not in a good mental space. I had no clue what was going on in the outside world."

Moxley also stated he didn't know what GCW was, either.