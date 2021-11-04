WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Court Bauer Discusses Adding Azteca Underground To MLW Programming
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 04, 2021
MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español feed:
Yeah, I mean historically for us, we’ve had the opportunity with beIN Sports to kind of stumble on something we didn’t necessarily look at and have in our business plan which is they have a Spanish feed to their channel which was actually very popular called beIN Español and they’re biggest rise involves soccer and they’re audience is predominantly first, second generation Mexican-Americans and so our show started to air in Spanish on beIN Español and at the time we started off with luchadors from AAA, guys like The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) and then the legendary L.A. Park and his family and brought in tons of luchadors; Aero Star, Drago and we found that we actually had an interesting way to counterpunch two billionaires was that we were able to tap into the Mexican-American fanbase and the fans that love lucha and having spent time in AAA as part of their executive team, Lucha Underground of course and then having this TV outlet tap into something.
We saw our audience in Chicago was predominantly Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants. We saw that there was something there and as time evolved and we’re looking at, ‘How does MLW evolve?’ Because you shouldn’t stay the same and as people and other promoters copy our ideas, how do we keep one step ahead and go different directions? And one of [the] things we really saw was, you know, we have so many of these luchadors, people loved Lucha Underground. So how can you tip your hat to that but be true to yourself and do something different and kind of create this multiverse and be very respectful of the intellectual property of others? And we navigated that and over a six-month period, we kind of dropped the bread crumbs on MLW TV starting in January of this past year and it was revealed like in May that in fact the former Dario Cueto, now Cesar Duran, Luis Gil-Fernandez had come to MLW and he was now our matchmaker and then that just opened this new door to this world of Azteca Underground and from there it’s kind of slowly, we now take to the next phase. [The] next, I’d say four-to-five weeks, there’s gonna be some interesting developments on the Azteca Underground front. A lot of the fans wondering what’s the next big shoe to drop on that one, it’s coming. Cesar Duran, we paid that off, this one will pay off too."
Bauer followed up with more information about Azteca Underground.
"Well they [Azteca Underground] had an incredible budget, Mark Burnett running point on that so it’s a bit different from what we do. I mean I think that even different from WWE on down, it was a very ambitious production, it was the highest standard you could ask for in a scripted show, a wrestling show. For us, what we do is we try to import some of the qualities and characteristics of that but very selectively use it so it doesn’t feel — it feels immersive. It doesn’t feel like frankenstein’d. So like, when you go into Cesar [Duran’s] office, it’s a cinematic, multi-cam shot. We bring in a team from L.A. to film it. We have track cameras and everything and different lighting and it’s definitely a different presentation than what we’ve done in the past and it’s different — I mean we’ve upped our production value because of it which was fun. It’s just it takes a lot more time post-production to assemble but it’s really rewarding when you get to see Cesar Duran and all of his characters in his office and all the different schemes and things that are transpiring."
Nov 04 - MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español fee[...]
Nov 04
Big E Wanted To Face Goldberg At Crown Jewel During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...]
Nov 04 - During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...]
Nov 04
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 9 Results Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...]
Nov 04 - Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...]
Nov 04 - Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee. "Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) bef[...]
Nov 03
AEW Dynamite Results (November 3rd 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...]
Nov 03 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...]
Nov 03 - On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess piece[...]
Nov 03
Miro Replaces Jon Moxley in AEW Title Tournament With the sad news of Jon Moxley taking a break from wrestling breaking last night into this morning, that left AEW with a dilemma as Mox was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW Title Eliminato[...]
Nov 03 - With the sad news of Jon Moxley taking a break from wrestling breaking last night into this morning, that left AEW with a dilemma as Mox was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW Title Eliminato[...]
Nov 03
"Heels" Returns For Second Season STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...]
Nov 03 - STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...]
Nov 03 - Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge. Wel[...]
Nov 03 - MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube C[...]
Nov 03 - Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter to post a hint that it may be him replacing Moxle[...]
Nov 03 - Ring of Honor have put out a press release hyping a "star studded" card for their upcoming ROH Honor For All event, which takes place on November 14th for HonorClub members. STAR-STUDDED LINEUP ANN[...]
Nov 03 - Tony D'Angelo was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his amateur wrestling background. “Amateur wrestling really gave me all the tools to be self-aware in the ring. You see me[...]
Nov 03 - John Silver was recently interviewed by Claibs Online Podcast, where he was asked if he believed the "Budge" punchline for Adam Cole would have caught on with fans the way it has. "No. To be honest[...]
Nov 03 - Sonny Onoo was recently interviewed by the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed Chris Jericho's role in helping cruiserweights get more storylines in WCW. “[Ultimo Dragon] beca[...]
Nov 03 - Following the announcement that Jon Moxley is headed into an alcohol treatment program, he has been removed from the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament. Moxley was originally sl[...]
Nov 03 - Following their AAA World Tag-Team Championship win, FTR are set to defend the championships on tonight's AEW Dynamite in an open challenge against "any luchadores." It has been stated that Lucha Bro[...]
Nov 03 - Renee Paquette, wife of AEW star John Moxley has taken to Twitter to thank everybody for their support and concern for her husband who has entered an inpatient Alcohol Treatment Program. "Thanks for [...]
Nov 03 - The UBS Arena is set to host WWE Monday Night RAW on November 29th, and have announced a match between The Bloodline and The New Day / Drew McIntyre. It's unknown if this match will air on television[...]
Nov 03
Nikki Bella May Never Return To The Ring During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle again. Nikki said this: “Real quick on retu[...]
Nov 03 - During the latest episode of their podcast, the Bella Twins have stated that they're not sure that Nikki will ever be medically cleared to wrestle again. Nikki said this: “Real quick on retu[...]
Nov 03 - WWE has confirmed during today's edition of The Bump that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on Stone Cold's Broken Skulls Sessions on Thursday, November 25th. It will air on Peacock and the WWE Networ[...]
Nov 02 - Tony Khan has announced that Jon Moxley is heading into an inpatient alcohol treatment program of his own volition. Moxley is attempting to stifle what appears to be an alcohol addiction and has soug[...]
Nov 02 - We previously reported the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is being held in partnership with the [...]
Nov 02 - WWE has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, including a six-woman tag team match Check out the updated card for next week's episode below: - [...]
Nov 02
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results 11/2/21 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. In the Ring Promo: NXT Women's Champi[...]
Nov 02 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 2, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our LIVE COVERAGE partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. In the Ring Promo: NXT Women's Champi[...]